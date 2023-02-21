WINCHESTER - Starting now, Eversource crews will continue work on the Mystic to Woburn line project (115kV), which is designed to increase reliability of the electrical grid in the area to meet growing demand for electricity.
Crews from Middlesex Construction and WA Chester will begin pulling the transmission cable at manhole locations around town (see below for schedule). There will not be any disruption to residents’ electrical service, according to the town.
Construction work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Once cable pulling begins for the day, it must continue until completion; therefore, some activities may run for 24 hours.
The process necessitates an active work zone setup at two adjacent manhole locations for 10 to 14 hours per day. Every cable section requires access to each manhole for two days, and each manhole will be accessed twice for a total of four days per location - one day to vacuum test and one day to pull cable.
In some locations, flatbed trucks carrying large cable reels will be stationed in the roadway. In other locations, pulling trucks will be used.
During the work, the roadway will remain open, but restricted to one lane of traffic with detours clearly posted to assist the direction of police details. Local access to property owners and businesses will be maintained along with delivery vehicles whenever possible. Anyone with questions should get the attention of a police detail officer or crew member.
For more information about the project, call 1-833-836-0302 or email projectinfoma@eversource.com. Residents can also visit the website at www.eversource.com/content/mystic-wourn-project.
The cable pulling schedule is weather dependent. In the event of cold weather or precipitation, there will be no cable pulling scheduled for that day. Therefore, the current schedule is subject to change:
• today - most likely no work due to snowfall
• tomorrow and Thursday - Woodside Road at Winter Pond and Wildwood Street at the intersection of Warren Street
• Friday and Saturday - Woodside Road at Winter Pond and off Pond Street
• Feb. 28 and March 1 - Main Street between Sanborn Street and Stowell Road and Bacon Street behind Wedgemere Station
• March 2 and 3 - Main Street between Sanborn Street and Stowell Road and Winthrop Street by Robinson Road
With more precipitation forecast for later this week, expect the schedule to change.
