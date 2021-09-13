BOSTON - Wyatt Biel, FNP-BC, AQH, of Boston Nurse Practitioners, P.C., in Winchester, recently earned the Certificate of Added Qualification in Headache Medicine (AQH) administered by the National Headache Foundation (NHF).
Biel received his undergraduate education at Viterbo University, in La Crosse, Wisc. with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He became a registered nurse in 2005 and completed his Master of Science degree, with family nurse practitioner specialty, at the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing at the UMass Chan Medical School in 2007.
During his 16-year nursing career, Biel has worked at several Boston-area medical centers, including Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Harvard University Health Services. He recently founded Boston Nurse Practitioners, P.C.
In 2012, the Board of the NHF recognized the growing number of allied health care practitioners, along with primary care physicians, who had gained experience in the diagnosis and treatment of headache. A competency examination was then developed for eligible candidates.
The goals of the AQH are to establish the standards for headache practice and to help those with migraine disease and headache disorders in locating clinicians who can provide optimal headache-related health care. As a resource to those seeking the full list of AQH professionals, including Biel, the NHF has provided a directory that can be found at: https://headaches.org/resources/healthcare-provider-finder/
About the National Headache Foundation
The National Headache Foundation (NHF) is the premier educational and informational resource for individuals with headache, their families, physicians, allied health care professionals, and health policy decision makers. To obtain the name of a Health Care Provider interested in headache medicine, please visit www.headaches.org.
