WINCHESTER – 75 years ago, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced the end of the war with Japan, setting off wild celebrations throughout the country.
In Winchester, factory whistles sounded, the chairman of the Board of Selectmen himself got the Town Hall bell to pealing, and the bells of the Congregational and Baptist churches joined in the clamor.
There were noisemakers everywhere, ranging from kids holding impromptu parades and beating on tin pans to one railroad engineer opening up the whistle of his locomotive while passing through the town.
A large crowd – thousands – congregated in the center, while others rode around in cars gleefully honking their horns. Other people congregated in their own neighborhoods. There was dancing in the streets in the Plains. The celebratory din lasted nearly four hours.
Although Sept. 2, the day the surrender document was signed, was declared to be V-J Day, Winchester celebrated on Aug. 14.
But not all of Winchester was at home to join the revels. Some servicemen and women were still in Europe. Some were in the China-India-Burma Theater. Wallace Murphy (a resident of Nelson Street), for example, served with prize crews aboard six Japanese fighting ships surrendered at Tsingtao, China, on Sept. 16. Murphy’s ship, the Louisville, escorted the surrendered vessels into Jinson, Korea.
Sgt. Walter Hodges (Oneida Road), a member of the 795th Military Police Battalion, had been in Germany for VE Day and was in the Philippines in time to see Japanese envoys arrive to receive instructions for surrender to the Allies.
Some residents were in Japan itself at the end of the war. Ens. Joseph Dolan (Lakeview Terrace), for example, served on the destroyer Frank Knox when she was with the first group of U.S. Navy ships to enter Tokyo Bay for the surrender and occupation of Japan.
SN 1c George Saltmarsh (Mt. Vernon) served on the aircraft carrier Belleu Woods, which participated in the final entry into Tokyo Bay.
PhM 1c Richard McCormack (Winchester Place) served on the USS Mobile, which was one of the first American ships into Nagasaki after the surrender, evacuating about 1,000 Allied prisoners of war.
Other Winchester men were in Japan, in fact had been in Japan since before the surrender.
Battle of Okinawa
Before the devastating nuclear bomb attacks on Aug. 6 and 9, the Battle of Okinawa was the last major engagement of the war.
Winchester men took part. Lt. James Gustin supported the amphibious landings on Okinawa from his LCI, as he had at Leyte, Lingayen Gulf, and Iwo Jima.
SN 2c Charles “Tweet” Walsh (Maxwell Road) was cited by his commanding officer for “the cool, efficient and competent discharge of your duties under fire and repeated suicidal air attacks during the invasion and occupation of Okinawa Gunto” from late March through the end of April.
SN 2c John Maguire (Kendall Street) “had a grandstand seat from which to view the invasion of Okinawa,” the Winchester Star reported. “His hard-hitting ship, while under threat of air attack, moved up within 3,000 yards of the shore, cruising slowly back and forth and pulverizing the beach targets at point-blank range. The crew could clearly see the explosions from the ship’s shells as her guns smashed pillboxes, gun emplacements, warehouses, and trench fortifications.
“By early afternoon of invasion day, the big ship’s primary target area had been captured and she was free to lend her powerful support against other enemy-held areas.”
Other Winchester men were on ships off the island. One was Capt. Joseph Barbaro, credited with landing the first assault troops in Normandy on D-Day and redeployed to the Pacific after VE Day. Another was Cdr. Lloyd Aitkens who went from the Mediterranean Theater to the Pacific after VE Day. Ens. George Cooper (Myrtle Terrace) served aboard the USS Guam, which cruised off Japanese shores for 61 days before the invasion and then provided support for the troops.
The light cruiser USS Mobile, McCormack’s ship, “ducked a dozen Kamikaze planes and evaded enemy mines, torpedos, and suicide boats in order to move in close and smash more than 350 Jap shore targets as her contribution to victory at Okinawa.”
The Mobile was attacked daily. “Once eight Jap suicide planes were splashed within two minutes in a sector covered by the gunfire of the Mobile and several other ships.”
The American ship blasted 90 caves used as hiding places, knocked out 43 Jap mortars, smashed two dozen blockhouses and pillboxes, and stopped enemy infantry charges.
Winchester men were also on the ground. Capt. R Bruce LaRose (Oxford Street) was awarded a Purple Heart medal after being wounded there.
Former Winchester High School teacher Lt. Kenneth Shutts was among the first leathernecks to penetrate the ancient Shuri Castle fortress, key position of the Japanese defense on Okinawa.
“The Marines made their entrance through more than a mile of mud, sometimes knee deep,” the Star reported.
Described Japan
After the Japanese defeat, Lt. William Russell (Jefferson Road), commander of LCS 24, wrote a letter from Japan printed in an October Star.
“Yokosuka, Yokohama and Tokyo are a mess. For 10 miles around Tokyo, there is very little standing. Bridges are still up and roads are good, but there are no manufacturing plants. It looks like a huge factory site after a fire…. In Tokyo itself the buildings which are left are office buildings. The fliers certainly did great job of picking the target.
“More than anything else, the Japs are more interested in food and clothing. There is little clothing and nothing from which to make it.…There is little food other than what the U.S. Army has here. They will have a cold time this winter.”
Considering what the enemy had put the Americans through, Russell held a poor opinion of the Japanese he saw but concluded that “the kids, however, are cute. They always shout, ‘Hello. Good-bye. Chewing gum.’”
Injured after surrender
The surrender did not mean everyone stopped fighting, as Lt. John Spaulding (Main Street) discovered. While with an intelligence team ordered to proceed into French Indo-China, his team became involved in a skirmish with some natives who were Japanese sympathizers. Spaulding was wounded in the knee.
After he walked about 10 miles on the way back to Kun Ming, China, his knee gave out and he was carried the rest of the way in a chair. Spaulding was not only awarded a Purple Heart but also a Bronze Star for meritorious service as commander of an intelligence team operating on the Indo-China border.
On parade
Although Winchester held a grand Welcome-Home parade for its veterans following WWI, the same did not happen after WWII ended. However, veterans would make impressive appearances in the annual Memorial Day parades.
In 1946, there were actually two parades. At 9 a.m., led by a police escort, veterans of the American Legion and VFW, colors and color guards, 101st Motor Transport Company Band, Sea Scouts, Mariner Scouts, Boy and Girl Scouts, Red Cross, Selectmen and automobile-driven disabled veterans proceeded to Calvary Cemetery for ceremonies there, with a stop at Leonard Field to lay a wreath at the memorial to a World War I victim, Gus Leonard.
At 11 a.m., the parade to Wildwood Cemetery formed. This parade passed the WWI memorial, where a wreath as laid, and continued to the Soldiers Monument at Wildwood.
Speakers at both ceremonies urged listeners to dedicate themselves to maintaining the principles for which the war dead had given their lives.
A more festive tradition began in November 1947 when the VFW held the first annual military ball. Veterans were encouraged to attend in uniform, but undoubtedly, when not on parade, servicemen were happy to pack those uniforms away and enjoy the way of life they had served to protect.
