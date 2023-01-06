WINCHESTER - In the last installment looking back on 2022, Winchester found itself taking some important votes, for the Land Development Agreement between the town and Civico, to allow legal, non-citizen’s to vote in local elections and to fund a stabilization account for health care.
Civico
Last year, the town held a special Town Meeting in June to garner support for the Land Development Agreement between itself and Civico for the development of the Waterfield lot (adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station).
Previously, Town Meeting voted in the summer of 2021 to allow the town to enter into an LDA with Civico for the nearly one acre of land. However, some members who voted against the plan gathered the necessary signatures to force a town-wide referendum vote. That decision ended 51 percent - 49 percent against the LDA, thus necessitating the town return to the negotiating table with Civico to try and work out a better deal.
In June, the Select Board came back to Town Meeting with the new LDA. Following some lengthy debate, Town Meeting voted 119-47 (meeting the two-thirds requirement) to pass the article and allow the town and Civico to enter into the LDA.
The main reason the town wants to move on this project involves its Housing Production Plan and the need to add more affordable units to its Subsidized Housing Index. In total, the project adds 60 units with a 40/20 split and 119 parking spaces with 48 private and 71 public over a four-story building within 60,000 sq. ft. The town expects to receive nearly $8M over a 15-year period from the project including property taxes ($3M), the money from Civico ($1.5M) and parking ($2M for a parking garage).
This project could also allow for “local preference” for 70 percent of the units (should the state agree to that request). Local preference means anyone already living in town (i.e. seniors), municipal employees, local business employees, and any families with children in the public school system would have first crack in the lottery drawing. This was very important to some members of Town Meeting.
In December, Civico introduced plans that architect Joel Haskett called more hardline as compared to the ones shown back in April. The design shows two buildings, a larger U-shaped one in the back which will house most of the 60 units, a smaller three-story one with some units on the second and third floors, and parking on the lower level. Civico offered 119 total spaces with 71 listed as public. Original plans called for a central entrance, but Hackett said he moved it to a more corner entrance to allow for a crosswalk configuration.
Voting change
In what may have been an exercise in futility, Town Meeting approved an article to allow legal, non-citizen’s the right to vote in local elections (and hold office and Town Meeting seats). The futility comes from the town needing the state to act on such a vote, and that doesn’t appear likely to happen any time soon.
This article was a citizen’s petition brought forth by Philip Coonley, a member of the Network for Social Justice. He told Town Meeting he pursued this “for several years.” He received some assistance when the League of Women Voters joined his cause.
He mentioned the nearly 1,300 legal, non-citizens currently living in Winchester, according to census data. Coonley said they all pay taxes, but none of them can vote on how that tax money gets spent.
“(Passing Article 8) could make (non-citizens) feel more welcome in the community,” he stressed, “They have so much to contribute. (Passing this article) sends the message that you value legal, non-citizen involvement as much as citizen involvement.”
Although the motion passed by a slim margin, it likely won’t matter, as other communities passed similar resolutions/articles and nothing changed. Even a liberal state like Massachusetts hasn’t touched this topic. However, things might change with a new leadership team set to take over in the form of Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.
During Town Meeting, both sides expressed passionate arguments and it quickly became clear the outcome would end up razor thin.
Those against the article asked for a wait and see approach, noting how New York City passed something similar but now finds itself battling a lawsuit in court. As Winchester is a small community with a small budget, they wanted to see how things played out first. They asked Town Meeting to be practical.
While many spoke against the article, many also spoke in favor. One of its biggest proponents, Wei Han, said he worked on the article for three years. The process actually started for him nine years ago when he became a Town Meeting member.
“Most non-citizens are independent, and they debate and disagree frequently,” Han noted, to the idea that all non-citizens are simply a monolith who will all vote the same.
Healthcare fund
Due to the ever increasing costs of health care, Town Meeting passed Article 5, to create an Employee Healthcare and Health Insurance Stabilization Fund.
Like the town’s other two stabilization funds, the Building Stabilization Fund and Capital Stabilization Fund, Town Meeting will control it. According to former Town Counsel Mina Makarious, a majority vote of Town Meeting will allow the body to put money into the fund and a two-thirds vote will allow them to take money out.
While Town Meeting supported the fund, some wanted to see the town focus on controlling healthcare spending. One idea included joining the Group Insurance Commission (GIC) that covers insurance for all retirees.
When talk at this year’s Town Meeting turned to the idea of joining the GIC, Town Comptroller Stacie Ward called it an “available option,” but noted it had a “strict administration policy.” She said the town management team looks into it every year.
Town Meeting also received a surprise when the Finance Committee voted strongly against the fund. Then-chair Megan Blackwell pointed out how healthcare costs aren’t vacillating but rather just increasing (meaning there wouldn’t be an opportunity to fund the new account). She also disliked the idea of creating another stabilization fund.
The Select Board, who sponsored the article, said staff was looking at plan options to lower costs, such as joining the GIC, and said this fund could help to cushion the blow (of rising health insurance costs). Chair Rich Mucci added, if the town can find some savings, it can put it in the fund for future years.
Mucci called the fund something of a savings account to build up money over the long-term. He noted how Free Cash continues to fall, so having a separate account just for health insurance costs would help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.