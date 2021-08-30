WINCHESTER - At last Monday’s Select Board meeting, Chair Susan Verdicchio alerted the board of two vacancies, the Select Board vacancy and vice-chair vacancy. Verdicchio stated that when it comes to the vice-chair vacancy town council advised her to fill that they would need to put it on the agenda as an item (that has yet to be done).
For the Select Board vacancy, the Select Board can choose to allow this vacancy to continue or they can vote to set a special election to elect someone to fill the vacancy. She continued by stating the process must be done through a special election. She said that if they do decide to let the vacancy exist there is a chance the public could petition and tell them to call an election.
Richard Mucci, Select Board member, asked Verdicchio if they had an election timeline of when the special election would be and what the cost would be for that. He noted that the elected person would just run again in March.
Verdicchio commented there was some type of schedule and a cost estimate but she has yet to receive that schedule. Select Board member Mariano Goluboff thinks they should keep the vacancy as is because even if they do have a special election in September the term would just expire in March. He doesn’t think they should have someone running twice, once in October and then again in March.
He also noted how it helps knowing the cost of the special election for Waterfield that came in around $30,000. He thinks it would be around the same and would be beneficial to save that money.
Michael Bettencourt, Select Board member, echoed the group in stating the vacancy should stay for now. Mucci stated this was the first meeting without former board member Amy Shapiro and that although he understands her decision to resign, it has left a void on the board to which Verdicchio agreed.
Goluboff moved to take the advice of the board; they do not think scheduling a special election is worth the cost to the town. The board members approved this motion.
