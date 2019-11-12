WINCHESTER - Town Meeting wrapped up on Thursday with the remaining articles.
Article 17
Town Meeting voted to appropriate money from the Parking Meter Fund to the Wedgemere Parking Account and the Town Center Parking Account to pay for the upgrade or conversion of parking meters, maintenance of the parking lots and other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenues at Wedgemere and downtown parking lots.
There were three motions: Motion 1 transferred $80,000 to the Wedgemere Parking Account to pay for expenses associated with the operation of the Wedgemere Commuter Parking Lot; Motion 2 transferred $23,000 to the Wedgemere Parking Account to pay for the upgrade or conversion of parking meters, additional operating expenses and all other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenue; and Motion 3 transferred $46,000 to the Town Center Parking Account to pay for the upgrade or conversion of parking meters, additional operating expenses and all other costs associated with the collection and enforcement of parking ticket revenue.
Article 18
Town Meeting appropriated $10,081.20 from the Transportation Network Receipts Reserve Fund to pay for traffic improvements in the vicinity of the McCall Middle School.
Article 19
Town Meeting appropriated $104,737.20 from the PEG (Public Educational Government) Access and Cable Related Fund to pay for PEG access service programming, monitoring the cable operator’s compliance with the franchise agreement and to prepare for renewal of the cable franchise license including any associated expert and legal services.
Article 20
Town Meeting transferred $500,000 from the Select Board’s Housing Fund to the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust established during Spring Town Meeting. This money comes from the linkage payment from Winning Farm.
Article 21
Town Meeting transferred money from Free Cash or funded debt to supplement or reduce appropriations previously voted for FY20 budgets. This article contained three motions: Motion 1 increased FY20 principal on funded debt by $80,000; Motion 2 decreased FY20 interest on funded debt by $179,916.44; and Motion 3 appropriated money from Free Cash for seven departmental budgets including:
• Comptroller - $1,200
• Collector/Treasurer - $1,100
• Engineering - $600
• Building and Zoning - $500
• Planning Board - $18
• Town Clerk - $500
• Board of Health - $600
Article 22
Town Meeting transferred from Water & Sewer Retained Earnings $5,221.44 to both the MWRA ($1,920.76) and the City of Woburn ($3,300.68).
Article 23
Town Meeting voted to increase the FY20 Water & Sewer budget. This article contained two motions: Motion 1 decreased Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund expenses by $379,844, which reduced funding from the property tax levy by $326,712 and reduced funding from the Water & Sewer receipts by $53,132, and Motion 2 increased Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund Retained Earnings by $270,000 and reduced Water & Sewer receipts by the same amount.
