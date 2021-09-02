WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved plans to upgrade and reconstruct the Transfer Station and to bring those plans to fall Town Meeting this November. The main issue involves funding and finding the money to pay for all the work.
This won’t be a capital project, as the Capital Planning Committee already committed themselves to funding several million dollars worth of projects already (some like ADA improvements and roads/sidewalks they always fund). The town might not use Free Cash, either, as although it’s Free Cash percentage is higher than the mandated 6-10 percent of revenue, it may give some of that money (possibly $1M) to the Capital Planning Committee to help them fund more projects.
Therefore, paying for the Transfer Station work could fall on the Select Board to add a surcharge to Transfer Station stickers of $80-$100 over the next 20 years, and a potential sticker fee increase, as well. Even though Town Meeting remains two months away, the board doesn’t technically need to list a funding source on the warrant article. This means they have time to decide the best course of action.
Town Meeting did hear a presentation on the Transfer Station already, in the spring, when Lee Koska presented the 30 percent design plans. At that time, Town Meeting approved just over $200,000 for engineering, design, permitting and planning expenses related to remodeling, reconstruction and making extraordinary repairs to the station.
Now, plans near the 100 percent design phase as the town looks to “improve the user experience” at the station by reconfiguring certain areas including the recycling area, demolishing the incinerator building (and moving the electrical component to the tipping building), repairing the conveyor belts, upgrading the scale house, and adding an automated license plate reader at the entrance to the station.
The town also plans to regrade and repave the site due to heavy public use.
In all, this could run the town approximately $6.5M. This includes contingencies such as an eight percent market factor that is applied to all projects in the state. However, Koska also outlined two cost-reduction options the board eventually passed on using.
One option included some “logistical challenges,” according to Koska, and would have been subject to a local permitting review. The other allowed the deteriorating incinerator building to remain, but still moved the electrical component to the tipping building. Koska said the town would still need to demolish the incinerator building eventually.
DPW Director Jay Gill said while he’s been working on this project for a year, the contingency costs caught him by surprise. He told the board he’s still looking to do the whole project because “residents love the Transfer Station.”
He felt this upgrade gave the town opportunities to lower its solid waste and start recycling programs.
“I understand it’s a lot of money,” he acknowledged, adding the town might have to raise sticker fees.
According to Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee, the town sold nearly 5,000 “first car” stickers this year (a sticker for a second car, housed at the same address as the first, is cheaper).
When asked by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff about debt-service for the project, Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood said they estimate $1.8M in environmental remediation could get pushed out to 30 years while the town would fund the rest of the cost over a 10-year period.
The board originally thought the Capital Planning Committee could fund some of the project, along with a surcharge, but later the committee said it had too much to fund already. Select Board member Michael Bettencourt also suggested using some money from Free Cash, as the town posted a stronger than expected FY21 (though, in all honestly, it didn’t expect much, as Town Comptroller Stacie Ward admitted).
Later, the board mentioned using some Free Cash to help the Capital Planning Committee, so it’s unknown if it would have any Free Cash to cover the cost of the Transfer Station. Ward said the town’s Free Cash percentage could hit nearly 11 percent once it’s officially certified by the state’s Department of Revenue (though she hesitated on using too much).
Regardless of how it pays for it, the town will make changes to the Transfer Station, as Bettencourt noted, “this is long overdue and (these plans) are the bare minimum needed to upgrade the facility.”
Parlee said there may be some other income generators at the Transfer Station including the elimination of the SMART program (which saves residents money the more they recycle).
Gill advised the board to leave the funding to the Finance Committee, but approve the plans to bring to fall Town Meeting. Parlee added they could talk about readjusting some costs - sticker fees among them - at a future meeting.
Before making the official vote, Select Board member Rich Mucci inquired about waiting to do the project, as he wondered if contingency fees would decrease as the state/country moved further away from the coronavirus pandemic. Koska said they could stabilize but still be volatile.
Parlee said they wanted to send the project out to bid this winter while Goluboff reminded his board about the risk involved with waiting, as construction costs could increase. Knowing all that, the board unanimously approved the plans as presented.
