WINCHESTER - With the fall Town Meeting warrant closing on Friday, Sept. 22, the Select Board has a few meetings to decide what articles they want to sponsor. Some articles the board could consider, courtesy of Town Manager Beth Rudolph, include: additional funding for the Muraco culvert (the last flood mitigation project), an orphan parcel on the Waterfield lot in downtown Winchester, repairs to the Tipping Building at the Transfer Station, a lease of 955 Main St., direct ownership or a Power Purchase Agreement for solar panels on the new Lynch School, appropriating additional funds based on the close of FY23 into the health insurance stabilization fund, and appropriating opioid settlement funds received since the fall of 2022.
Additional funding for the culvert at the Muraco School could be a project funded by the Capital Planning Committee with the board co-sponsoring an article or the board could sponsor the article themselves and ask Town Meeting to approve the use of Free Cash or some other funding source.
For the solar panels, the board first needs to decide how they want to proceed: buying the panels outright would cost more money upfront but would save more .oney in the long-run while entering into a PPA would cost less but the town would still need to pay for 50 percent of the energy.
Once that’s decided, the board then needs to determine a funding source. It’s too late for the Capital Planning Committee to get involved, so that leaves American Rescue Plan Act funds, borrowing or using Free Cash. In the meantime, the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee said they would offer money from the Lynch School project known as contingency funds.
Typically, the town will include a 10-15 percent contingency with every major project. In the event it goes over budget, those contingency funds can be used to keep the project on schedule without the Select Board, EFPBC, Capital Planning Committee or some other board or committee having to go to Town Meeting to ask for more funds.
If the project finishes on budget (or under budget) those funds are returned to the town’s reserve balance (known as a turnback, one way the town grows its Free Cash reserve).
The main reason the EFPBC chose to use contingency funds from the Lynch School project concerned their desire to keep the project moving forward.
“I don’t want to see the wheels come to a stop,” EFPBC Vice-Chair Chris Nixon said. “We’ll use contingency money to let the design team keep moving.”
If the project goes over budget, the town would likely need to pay back the EFPBC, hence the need for a warrant article and a funding source.
Nixon said if the town chooses direct ownership, it would need to identify a funding source before Nov. 17 when the contract is awarded. With Town Meeting already underway by that point, the board discussed a potential special Town Meeting to take place on night one of regular Town Meeting (this way the town could vote on a funding source and, if Town Meeting approves it, close special Town Meeting to make the vote official; regular Town Meeting might not close by the deadline).
If the vote fails, Nixon said the town could still enter into a PPA.
The total cost to buy the panels could run the town $3M. A Free Cash transfer could be a simple solution; however, Town Meeting members may be wary of authorizing that large a transfer given how closely Free Cash is tied to the town’s Aaa bond rating, a rating that allows the town to borrow money with a low interest rate.
