WINCHESTER — Acting upon a nomination from the Winchester Historical Society, the Massachusetts History Alliance has announced that Ellen Knight, Reference Archivist in the Winchester Archival Center, is among the recipients of this year’s MHA Star Awards.
“The award honors members of the history field who have demonstrated long-term commitment, outstanding work with concrete results, exemplary innovation, local leadership for change, or contributions to equity and justice,” MHA stated. “MHA Star Awards are granted to Massachusetts people who have made outstanding contributions to the research and interpretation of the history of their communities. We call them our local history heroes.”
In its nomination, the Historical Society stated, “As reporter, historian, and archivist, Ellen has researched the town’s history and made it widely accessible through her writings, public programs, and service as Archivist for the Town of Winchester.
“Dr. Ellen Knight has a Ph.D. in musicology, but it is her many contributions to Winchester that we wish to honor. As feature writer for the Daily Times Chronicle, she has introduced the community to town history for 32 years.”
A former president of the Winchester Historical Society, Knight began working in the Archival Center as a volunteer and became instrumental in transforming the Center from a volunteer operation to a town department. As reference archivist, she assists individuals, local organizations, and town departments with their research, while also acting as custodian of the Center’s many historic collections.
Major ongoing projects include the online catalog of collections (including thousands of photographs), finding aids for the collections, and Winchester History Online. Funded by grants from the Cummings Foundation and the Winchester Cultural Council, Winchester History Online combines basic information on Winchester history along with original essays on such topics as Indigenous peoples, the African American community, immigrants, and the role of women.
“Thanks to Dr. Knight,” the nomination states, “history in Winchester is a vital part of community life, shaping our ability to understand our past—now and in the future.”
