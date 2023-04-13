WINCHESTER - At spring Town Meeting, the Planning Board will offer up two articles for debate. According to Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius, one article concerns what he called a “scribner’s error” and the other he called “a little trickier to explain.”
The scribner’s error involves a section of the zoning bylaw that deals with property owners’ minimum allowed frontage and width. Changing it, Jerius said, will avoid turning someone’s lot into a trapezoid (as opposed to a typically rectangular lot).
The other article involves how the building department and the Zoning Board of Appeals interpret Section 3.5.5. of the zoning bylaw dealing with non-conforming lots. Before 2009, the bylaw made it difficult for anyone in a non-conforming lot to make even the smallest change. After, the town created Sec. 3.5.5 to make it easier to apply for a special permit (and avoid applying for a variance).
He noted more than 2,000 lots are non-conforming, mostly those in the older and more historical sections of town. The Planning Board chair said lots with certain characteristics can make necessary changes by right while others can seek a special permit.
In 2014, case law appeared to change that because it said, as Jerius stated, “we hate new non-conformities.” The ZBA, then, interpreted Sec. 3.5.5 to force owners of new non-comforming lots to apply for a variance.
Town counsel, however, said the language doesn’t need to be interpreted that way and they could fix it. Subsequently, the Planning Board, with town counsel’s assistance, created an article to make the language in Sec. 3.5.5 more consistent. It still allows the ZBA to say no.
Jerius said the Planning Board, through this article, is simply trying to maintain the status quo, as opposed to dealing with a separate question that asks where the town wants to go in the future as it relates to non-conforming lots.
According to town counsel, this article should make the interpretation of Sec. 3.5.5 “crystal clear,” the Planning Board chair said. As noted by Select Board member Michelle Prior, this would “ideally get the building department and Zoning Board of Appeals on the same page.”
Jerius said town counsel informed the ZBA of the article’s intent, adding how zoning bylaws can be muddy and “we’re trying to make this not muddy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.