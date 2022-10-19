WINCHESTER - With the general election less than three weeks away, early voting will begin in Winchester this Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Winchester Room in Town Hall. The town will then host early voting all next week from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and again on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
All residents will decide the races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, representative in congress, councillor, district attorney, and sheriff. Residents in precincts 1-3 and 8 will decide the senator in general court in the Fifth Middlesex District and the representative in general court in the 31st Middlesex District, while residents in precincts 4, 5 and 7 will decide the senator in general court in the Second Middlesex District and the representative in general court in the 31st Middlesex District.
Those living in precinct 6 will decide the representative in general court in the 15th Middlesex District and the senator in general court in the Second Middlesex District.
For the governor and lieutenant governor, Republican candidates Diehl and Allen will face off against Democratic candidates Healey and Driscoll and Libertarian candidates Reed and Everett. For attorney general, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell faces Republican candidate James McMahon.
For secretary of state, Democratic incumbent candidate William Galvin faces challengers Republican candidate Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow Party candidate Juan Sanchez. For treasurer, Democratic incumbent candidate Deborah Goldberg faces the challenge of Libertarian candidate Christina Crawford.
For auditor, Republican candidate Anthony Amore, of Winchester, faces four other candidates including Democrat Diana DiZoglio, Green-Rainbow Party candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca, Workers Party candidate Dominic Giannone, III and Libertarian Daniel Risk.
For representative in congress, Democratic incumbent candidate Katherine Clark faces the challenge of Republican and Stoneham resident Caroline Colarusso. For councillor, Democratic and incumbent candidate Terrence Kennedy runs unopposed.
For district attorney, Democratic and incumbent candidate Marian Ryan runs unopposed. For sheriff, Democratic and incumbent candidate Peter Koutoujian runs unopposed.
For Winchester specific races, Democratic and incumbent candidate Senator Patricia Jehlen and Democratic and incumbent candidate Representative Michelle Ciccolo run unopposed for the Second Middlesex District and the 15th Middlesex District, respectively.
In the Fifth Middlesex District, Democratic and incumbent candidate Senator Jason Lewis faces the challenge of Republic and Wakefield Town Councilor Edward Dombroski. In the 31st Middlesex District, Democratic and incumbent candidate Representative Michael Day faces the challenge of Independent candidate Theodore Menounos.
