WINCHESTER - A local legend in town politics will be remembered.
The town plans to honor former Select Board member and town moderator John Sullivan with a bench and plaque in an area close to the Mt. Vernon Street bridge. Sullivan served three terms on the Select Board in the 1970s-1980s before being named Citizen of the Year in 1985.
However, Sullivan made his biggest impact as town moderator, serving for an unprecedented 37 years before retiring in the spring of 2014. In a letter addressed to the “voters of Winchester,” Sullivan said: “In March 2014, I will complete my 37th year as moderator for Winchester. I have decided not to run for reelection this year and want to give potential candidates sufficient time to seek this most interesting elective office in the upcoming March election.
“Please accept my thanks for your support over the years. It has been a fun time for me in our great town.”
Sullivan was replaced by Peter Haley as moderator for several years before Haley stepped down. Heather von Mering currently serves as town moderator. She is the first women to serve in that position.
