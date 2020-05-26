WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved an update to the town’s Human Rights Statement, which the Network for Social Justice (previously known as the Multicultural Network) created approximately 10 years ago and the Select Board adopted.
In 2012, the board approved a change to the statement to include transgendered people as the state had recently passed a law protecting the rights of trans people known as the Transgendered Equal Rights Law. That act bans discrimination based on gender identity in the areas of employment, housing k-12 public education, credit, and lending. In addition, the definitions of hate crimes in Massachusetts were amended to include crimes motivated by prejudice against a person’s gender identity.
Most recently, members of the Network for Social Justice asked the Select Board to once again amend the Human Rights Statement, this time to include immigrants, by adding the words country of origin and immigration status.
One of the members, Philip Coonley, stated the organization’s appreciation for the role of immigrants in handling the COVID-19 crisis. He mentioned how some people have blamed certain parts of the world for causing the virus, but the Network for Social Justice “has the greatest respect for immigrants in our community.”
The newly updated Human Rights Statement reads:
“Winchester is a community that is grounded in respect for every individual, and therefore protects all residents, employees, business owners, students and visitors in the employment and exercise of human and civil rights. It is town policy to ensure equal treatment and opportunity to all individuals regardless of race, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, ideology, socio-economic status, health, sexual orientation, age, military status, disability, country of origin or immigration status.”
