WINCHESTER - John Dobbins, a life-long Winchester resident, is running for a three-year term on the School Committee on Saturday, March 19. He promises to bring a listening ear, a fresh set of eyes, and a wealth of experience to the committee.
Dobbins is a coach, mentor, community leader as co-founder and treasurer of the local Bridget Brigade charity, proud veteran, and program manager who led large and small teams executing government contracts at Hanscom AFB. Dobbins has three children who grew up in the Winchester school system. He is also a union member and American Airlines 737 Captain based out of Logan.
He is running for School Committee because he feels that children are the future and he wants to help ensure that present and future generations of Winchester children are given the same opportunity that he and his three children were given, which is exceptional education in Winchester public schools.
As far as changes he would like to see in the Winchester school system, he wants to make sure children’s emotional well-being as well as the transition to as normal and safe an educational experience as possible, is prioritized coming hopefully out of this pandemic. He knows many children are struggling due to the pandemic, especially children with special needs.
He also wants to take politics out of the classroom. He added that "we need to keep our focus and make sure administrators and teachers do the same, particularly at the younger grades."
He added that he tried to address this as a parent of his children and was ignored. He also hopes to see more positive reinforcement concerning celebrating the institutions of the U.S. He is a retired naval officer who has served all over the world. He mentioned that freedom of speech, the right to due process, separation of church and state, et al are the exception, not the norm, and shouldn't be taken for granted.
He commented that Winchester should at least acknowledge Veteran's Day at the high school and they do not. Again, he has tried to address this as a parent and was ignored. He mentioned that the same goes for other national holidays stating that we have a lot to be proud about.
He also wishes to see better long-term planning. He noted that when he was growing up there were two junior high schools in town and many schools have closed due to declining enrollment. He said that the decisions made years ago had a lasting impact, just as decisions today will affect the future.
The main concern he has centers around children's mental health, exacerbated by the pandemic, social media and other pressures because it can lead to addiction, depression, overdose, and suicide.
Dobbins would like to work with other School Committee members, the Finance Committee, and other stakeholders to spearhead a strategic roadmap that will inform voters, Town Meeting members, administrators, teachers, staff, future leaders, and decision-makers given present-day information. Conditions will change but a working plan needs to be made.
A major issue he sees facing the school district now is capital planning given rising inflation; teacher pay is too low.
Having lived all over the country and traveled all over the world, he can unapologetically say that Winchester has the best kids, families, parents, schools, sports teams, library, hospital, police department, fire department, teachers, restaurants, and town employees. He is Winchester's biggest fan.
