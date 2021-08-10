WINCHESTER - Select Board Vice-Chair Amy Shapiro will resign from the board effective Friday, Aug. 20, this according to both Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio and Town Manager Lisa Wong.
Shapiro’s term was due to end next spring, so the board will need a short-term replacement before the seat is up for reelection in 2022. The vice-chair was elected in 2019, so this was her first term on the Select Board.
The board will address filling her seat, at least temporarily, at their next meeting scheduled for the end of August.
Shapiro took over as vice-chair after the board chose to reorganize a second time this year. Originally, members nominated Shapiro to take the reins as vice-chair following town elections, but she turned down the opportunity. Therefore, members selected Mariano Goluboff to serve in the role, which he accepted.
However, several weeks later, newest member Rich Mucci made a motion to reorganize and place Shapiro in the vice-chair seat. This time she agreed, and after Goluboff stepped down (without objection), she took on the role.
Shapiro served as vice-chair for two-and-a-half months.
Upon first winning the election in 2019, Shapiro said, “I am thrilled and humbled by the outpouring of support I received throughout the campaign. It was a wonderful experience to participate in this process with Susan Verdicchio and Vincent Dixon, two individuals that have incredible passion for Winchester and wonderful ideas on how to move our town forward. I am looking forward to diving in and getting to work on the many important issues in Winchester.”
However, things clearly changed from 2019 to 2021. When the board met to reorganize for the second time, with Shapiro taking over as vice-chair, she said she felt “useless” on the board and suggested she lacked certain information “everyone else has.”
“This board has become five different people with different agendas,” she argued back in May, adding the “board has lost its way.”
She said the board needs to do a 180, because its not being effective or making the right decisions. She argued that votes were being decided before they even occurred, suggesting discussions were happening behind-the-scenes.
“I want this to work and address the situations that come up for the town,” she pressed.
She pushed that Mucci (who at the time suggested he could lead the board, a change the board did not make) had a fresh perspective and could help the board become more transparent. Shapiro acknowledged she felt this way for two years.
“We can’t go on the status quo any longer,” she argued.
Later, after the board elected Shapiro as the new vice-chair, she read from a prepared statement where she referred to some of her time with the Select Board as unpleasant, adding she felt like she hasn’t belonged at times.
“We all have a role, but I didn’t speak up enough or ask enough questions,” she acknowledged. “I want to continue to serve to make the town better.”
Shapiro said she turned down the role of vice-chair initially because she didn’t think she could serve. However, through reflection, she said she was ready to work in the spirit of collaboration. Instead, after approximately 14 weeks as vice-chair, Shapiro chose to move on.
Emails to Shapiro weren’t returned as of press time.
