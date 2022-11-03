WINCHESTER - Several articles during fall Town Meeting fall under the purview of the Capital Planning Committee. They include articles 7, 8, 9, and 10 with Article 7 simply authorizing Town Meeting to hear and act on the report of the Capital Planning Committee regarding the proposed capital plan for FY24 (starting next July 1).
Article 8
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for the following capital projects from either Free Cash, the Building Stabilization Fund, the Capital Stabilization Fund, or the Water & Sewer Retained Earnings:
• schematic package for roof design and replacement - engineering
• town hall fire alarm replacement - construction
• McCall Middle School masonry repairs - construction
• McCall Middle School controls conversion completion - construction
• sidewalk plow - equipment
• Cross Street bridge repairs - construction
• Washington Street bridge repairs - construction
• Ambrose fire sprinkler - construction
• Highland Avenue median islands - construction
• RRFB/curb extension at Leonard Field - construction
• Nelson Street/WHS drainage improvements - construction
• Winter Pond water quality - construction
Article 9
This article asks Town Meeting to amend a vote passed at fall Town Meeting in 2019 to increase the amount of the appropriation and borrowing authorization for the Lake Street bridge replacement project from $1.5M to $2.1M and to delete language no longer necessary or consistent with state law.
The amended language should read: “Voted: that $2,1000,000 be appropriated for the Lake Street Bridge Replacement Project, consisting of the replacement of the bridge, including the costs of design, engineering, demolition of the existing bridge, site work, new foundations, substructures, superstructure, bridge rails, roadway pavement, sidewalks, landscaping, and temporary and permanent utility relocation…; that to meet this appropriation the treasurer with the approval of the Select Board be authorized to borrow $2,100,000 under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 44 or any other enabling authority; that the town manager be authorized to apply for and accept a grant from the state Municipal Small Bridge Program, or any other grants or aid available for this project, provided that the amount authorized to be borrowed under this vote shall be reduced by the amount of any such grant funds received prior to the issuance of bonds or notes hereunder; that the town manager be authorized to have oversight of said project; and that in accordance with Section 4-2 of the Winchester Home Rule Charter the town manager shall have the authority to enter into contracts and approve payments with respect to said project.”
Article 10
This article asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for the purchase of a vactor truck for the water and sewer department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.