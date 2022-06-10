WINCHESTER - Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy recently informed the Select Board regarding just over $2M in bond renewals dealing with the Lynch Elementary School feasibility study, drainage upgrades and the Transfer Station engineering project.
Tracy said the town received four bids and the winning bid came from Fidelity Capital Markets at an interest rate of 2.12 percent (after a coupon).
The Select Board approved the renewal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.