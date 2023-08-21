WINCHESTER - Members of the Capital Planning Committee - Chair Jim Johnson and Vice-Chair Roger McPeek - came to the most recent Select Board meeting with an updated list of projects the committee ranked ahead of fall Town Meeting in November.
Johnson said his committee used “conservative numbers,” as they wait for the comptroller to close the book on FY23. He also said his committee ranked nine projects in the Building Stabilization Fund and 20 in the Capital Stabilization Fund.
The chair asked the Select Board to help find a funding source for some of the projects, such as using Free Cash, American Rescue Plan Act funds or even asking voters to support an override. He added how his committee doesn’t have an opinion on projects that haven’t been brought to them (flooring issues at the high school to name one).
Johnson said he appreciated Eversource offering $200,000 for renovations at Leonard Field, but wanted to make sure the board took care of other fields in town. He pointed to McDonald Field, located in the Cross Street, Loring Avenue area, as needing assistance.
One silver lining, as noted by McPeek, involved the town comptroller suggested the stabilization funds might be in better shape than the committee initially thought.
As for what projects the committee plans to bring to fall Town Meeting, Johnson proposed $75,000 for preliminary planning for the Packer-Ellis tennis courts located on Palmer Street near Wedge Pond and the Wildwood Cemetery. Those courts have been badly damaged, especially during the most recent rainstorm as members of the Winchester Tennis Association noted during an earlier discussion with the Select Board.
Johnson called the courts “an asset to the community.” He pointed out how the bleachers and steps are in rough shape, plus noted the court suffers from drainage issues. This money would not have anything to do with needed emergency repairs, he added. That will be addressed by the recreation director.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called it a “large scope” project, saying the courts look worse now than even two weeks ago.
This led to a discussion on using capital money to fund engineering projects, as Select Board Chair Rich Mucci pointed out the committee plans to fund a lot of engineering projects (even for projects the town might not have the ability to fund).
Johnson said he believes in “shovel ready” projects and funding the engineering aspect will give the committee a better estimate of the total cost. This includes funding engineering work for various roofs (town hall, McCall Middle School and Ambrose Elementary School).
Mucci wondered why not use the money to complete one roof and Johnson said looking at all the roofs would give the town better numbers. McPeek said the town was looking at $6M in roof work. He said they could try some repair work and maybe get an additional 6-10 years on the Ambrose School roof, for example.
Mucci wondered if the committee planned to ask Town Meeting to support the use of Free Cash and McPeek said it would be the Select Board’s call. Bettencourt suggested a larger override to deal with the backlog that could be in the form of a lump sum (to fund specific projects) or an increase to the stabilization funds.
For the Capital Planning Committee, Johnson said anything more than $1.5M is too much for them to fund. He proposed sitting down with the Select Board, a board he sat on for many years, to determine the best direction to go: either a debt-exclusion override (to fund a specific project like the Lynch School) or a general override (to add money to the stabilization funds).
McPeek stated the obvious in that Free Cash won’t cover the town’s roof problems, as it would take about $7.5M. He said they need a debt-exclusion override. The town also needs money for a new HVAC unit in town hall, potentially a new or reconfigured gym at the high school and flooring for the main building, and the tennis courts.
Mucci said his board could pick off some projects with ARPA funds.
When asked what happens to projects the Capital Planning Committee can’t fund, Johnson said some just sit on the shelf.
“It’s an awful answer,” he admitted, “but it’s the truth.”
Vice-chair Anthea Brady then asked about how the town funds these projects in the next few years, the ones the Capital Planning Committee plans to engineer. Johnson said he just wants projects ready for bid. How the town pays to construct them remains up in the air.
The board will continue discussing ARPA funds in September.
Ranking
Here is a list of the projects the Capital Planning Committee ranked:
Building Stabilization Fund
• town hall roof engineering ($60,000)
• library roof immediate repairs engineering ($805,000)
• Ambrose School roof engineering ($80,000)
• DPW generator ($150,000)
• McCall School roof engineering ($240,000)
• DPW storage structure replacement ($100,000)
• library window replacement engineering ($100,000)
• Lincoln School chiller engineering ($150,000)
• town hall bell tower structural review ($50,000)
Capital Stabilization Fund
• ADA transition plan ($143,000)
• roads and sidewalks ($350,000)
• Washington Street bridge repairs supplemental funding ($116,000)
• Lynch traffic (unknown)
• Muraco culvert - debt exclusion override (unknown)
• phase 1 ADRM for police department ($150,000)
• dump truck/salter ($270,000)
• school play surfaces Lincoln ($85,000)
• school play surfaces VO ($165,000)
• roads and sidewalks ($150,000)
• scissors lift and trailer ($40,000)
• Shore Road bridge design ($100,000)
• school play surfaces Ambrose ($85,000)
• wood chipper ($93,000)
• Everett Avenue bridge design ($100,000)
• DPW manager vehicle facilities ($45,000)
• Ginn lights ($210,000)
• Packer-Ellis tennis courts ($75,000)
• central tabulation equipment ($25,000)\
• Leonard Field ($250,000)
