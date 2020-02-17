WINCHESTER - Has Swim Winchester “ghosted” the town? Is the community swimming pool they promised to raise funds for and build just a pipe dream? According to Swim Winchester president Amanda Lewis, the answer to both questions is a resounding no.
Speaking on Thursday, Lewis stressed that the non-profit organization has been hard at work. She refuted claims written in an article last week the group has disappeared or abandoned any plans to construct the pool on the Skillings Field site.
“We’ve held two swim-a-thons, meetings with neighbors,” she said when asked what Swim Winchester has been up to in the two years since they last provided a public update to the Select Board, School Committee and public.
However, she admitted they’ve hit a snag concerning the size of the building. She said they had to perform a new study because the artificial turf field grew in dimensions. But, she pushed the idea that Swim Winchester has been in touch with the neighbors, members of the Select Board, the Town Manager, and the Superintendent of Schools.
Speaking to that point, Jeff Dean, spokesperson for The Friends and Neighbors of Skillings Field, said in an email Thursday afternoon that Lewis’ comments were “ a stretching of the truth.” He claimed his group (specifically just himself and Susan Carney and not the larger neighborhood as a whole) and hers met once back in January of 2019 (on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Lewis’ house to be exact).
He said, “we were invited to a meeting with their architect to see their new schematic plans - these plans are the unapproved footprint that they have been raising funds against in violation of the expired conditions from the Select Board on Jan. 16, 2018, which specifies a specific 1.65 acre parcel.”
He said the exact space wasn’t listed but put it at 25-40 percent larger, which he claimed pushes the traffic circle against the neighborhood property line and it shifts the physical building on top of one of the planned smaller fields as part of the town field plan.
Lewis said she understands the neighbors’ concerns, but wants to give residents a community swimming pool, something people have been asking for over the past several years. She even pushed back against the idea the pool would simply be a Winchester High School swimming pool, stressing it would be for the elderly, those with special needs, everyone in town.
“We want to create something for everybody,” she remarked, adding when you “build a pool, you build a community.”
It’s not the community who has an issue, of course; it’s the neighborhood. Dean did acknowledge how Swim Winchester treated the neighbors “very nicely” during that Jan. 30 meeting. He said they got to see the plan, express their concerns about size, location and the addition of the traffic circle. He also mentioned Swim Winchester still needs to address:
• Traffic
• Noise
• Light
• Public safety
• Site selection
• Financial feasibility
• Construction impact
• Contamination
• Flooding
For Dean and the neighbors, they’ll have the chance to hear an update from Swim Winchester, as Lewis said her organization is scheduled to provide an update to the Select Board on Monday, Feb. 24. This will be their first public update in more than two years.
Lewis, for her part, said her group has been keeping the town in the loop. However, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said, in an email on Thursday, “I’m not sure about anyone else, but any conversations I have had with anyone from Swim Winchester have been informal and not as a result of an inquiry from the town.”
He did call Swim Winchester “very transparent, publicly posting on Facebook,” and through email.
But the group hasn’t officially gone in front of the Select Board since January of 2018. At that meeting, they were advised to report back within two years. In fact, School Committee member Chris Nixon said the two boards should give Swim Winchester two or three years to fundraise. He added how he didn’t want this project hanging over the neighbors’ heads.
In the two years, according to Lewis, her group has raised $230,000. It may not seem like much, and at this rate it would take her organization around 10 years to raise the $12M needed to construct the pool, but Lewis expressed confidence things were moving in the right direction.
“I’m proud we have over $230,000 in two years,” she exclaimed.
With the necessary changes, including the need for new conceptual drawings, she felt things should pick up over time. But according to Dean, their time has run out, as he stressed they’re past the two-year readout time condition.
In her defense, Lewis said the Select Board “never sent a letter asking Swim Winchester to come in. We just had casual conversations.”
Lewis knows the Skillings Field site isn’t perfect, but pointed out her group can take measures to make sure the building doesn’t further damage neighbors. In fact, she suggested the pool project might even make the site better.
The next steps for the group include getting those advanced drawings.
“We keep making progress,” Lewis argued. “I’m proud of where we are.”
She called her organization a “small start-up in many ways,” saying “we’re learning as we go (and) working with experts. None of us are professionals at this.”
Regardless of what Swim Winchester is or isn’t, the process hasn’t sat well with the neighborhood. Dean said the first set of issues his group shared with Swim Winchester, back on Oct. 30, 2017 (before the joint resolution, according to Dean), “where we were told . . . that they would address our issues before going to the town . . . proved false.”
He continued, “the neighbors also asked for a public hearing and time in front of the Select Board prior to the vote - neither have happened either before or after.”
Dean continues to claim Swim Winchester has gotten nowhere in two and a half years. He said they have no design and an outdated feasibility study, plus no donors to raise the $12M (nor do they have plans to address it).
“The neighbors are being held hostage,” he argued, a similar position he took at the last Select Board meeting where he addressed the quality of life issue.
Lewis, on the other hand, pushed the idea her organization had actually done a lot: performed an additional study, created new plans and raised some money. She seemed confident her group has the backing of the town, and once the new plans were drawn up, would be able to continue fundraising and eventually reach their $12M goal. She didn’t, however, have a timeline for how long that would take.
But if the issue here involves transparency, Dean’s not buying it. He claims someone from Swim Winchester sent an email, a month before they were to present in front of the Select Board and School Committee, and failed to notify the neighbors about said meeting. In the email that Dean produced it said:
“As promised, here is a draft list of issues that we discussed at the meeting we held together on Oct. 30. I believe the assignment was to assemble the list of topics that we thought pretty comprehensively covered the areas of concern for (Swim Winchester), neighbors or both, without delineating all the detail. I used some of Jeff’s list, and some of what came up in the meeting, to produce a short and simple list to give us some structure for future consideration and discussion. Did I miss anything?
“My apologies for the delay, which is all my fault and not (Swim Winchester)’s! I’ve been ill, and if I’d known it would last for most of a month, I’d have passed the assignment on rather than cause the delay.”
The email then lists nine issues including all the items mentioned earlier that Dean suggested needed to be addressed.
Fortunately, both parties will have the opportunity to mend fences on Monday. Feb. 24 assuming Swim Winchester makes the Select Board agenda for that night,.
