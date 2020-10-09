WINCHESTER – When Winchester’s Mary Kellogg danced, all the Boston papers agreed, she was a vision of exquisite elegance and grace. When Kellogg designed a dance production, her audiences were transported to lands of poetry, myth, and legend.
Virtually forgotten today, Kellogg held a remarkable place in American dance history. She not only enlisted Boston and New York society leaders – and those in Winchester as well – as patrons for her dances but also got the younger generations onto the stage, popularizing aesthetic dance as perhaps none of her predecessors had.
Kellogg was not the first exponent of modern dance. Before her were Isadora Duncan, Loie Fuller, Ruth St. Denis, and Genevieve Stebbins (with whom she was reportedly most often compared) who espoused fluid, free-form, natural movements and the wearing of flowing Grecian and exotic dance costumes, but they were rarely seen in Boston.
Staging her productions locally and working with local talent, Kellogg was unusually admired in Boston. She made headlines for her dances, using her art not only to charm audiences but also to support humanitarian causes.
And it all began in Winchester, giving the town its own place in American dance history.
The Musician
Kellogg was three years old when her family moved to Winchester, taking up residence at 86 Church St. Her banker-broker father, George G. Kellogg, was among the originators of the Winchester Golf Club and the Country Club, and it was as a golfer that Kellogg’s name first appeared in the local newspaper. But that soon changed.
After graduating from the Rogers Hall School in Lowell in 1900, Kellogg entered Radcliffe with the Class of 1904 but left after a year to concentrate on her music studies. She was instructed in violin by Emma Grebe, who came from a family where everyone was musical, including her sister Francesca who married Winchester’s Edwin Ginn. Beginning in 1901, notices of Kellogg performing at the Unitarian Church, at private musicales, and in public concerts appeared several times each year.
After one appearance in 1907, the Winchester Star remarked that “her tones on the violin are beautifully true and satisfying and are artistically rendered.”
Also in 1907, she advertised that she was accepting violin pupils.
But, meanwhile, she had also been studying dance.
The Dancer
Founded by Melvin Ballou Gilbert in 1893, the Gilbert Normal School of Dancing in Boston was reputed to be the only school of its kind in the country. There Kellogg learned a system which Gilbert evolved, a compromise between social and ballet dancing which came to be known as aesthetic dancing. She may also have been influenced by the Delsarte system which used poses and gestures to display emotions.
In 1910, Kellogg advertised that she would begin her own “Aesthetic Dancing and Exercises” classes in Winchester that fall. She also taught social dancing. About that same time, Kellogg began assisting with a local social-dance series held at Town Hall. After two years, she was managing these “assemblies,” which developed into extremely popular social events. But in 1911, she revealed herself as a modern dancer.
Her debut occurred during the years when the Visiting Nurse Association was raising funds to open and equip a hospital. The fund-raising chairman, Lorena Sanborn, had begun an annual Pop Concert series in 1908. As part of the entertainment in April 1911, Kellogg closed the program with a dance interpretation of the “Blue Danube.” Two months later, she presented an astonishing event at Aigremont, the Sanborn estate on High Street.
Pandora’s Box
“Seldom, if ever, has a rarer view been given than the doings of the gods as were revealed to the astonished gaze of those who were present this evening at the ‘Fete at Aigremont,’ where the inhabitants of Olympus took earthly shape once more, and in full view of the dwellers of this sphere carry out their schemes and plots for the good or evil of mankind,” the Boston Globe reported in June. It was, the Globe stated in another issue, “sumptuous.”
An entire page was devoted to photographs, description, cast list, and names of the patrons (which reads like a social and artistic who’s who of Winchester). The Boston Herald also published a page of photographs.
The story of “Pandora’s Box” was presented in three episodes, each preceded by a reading of the legend. The story was danced by a number of young women and little girls from prominent social families in the town – the McCalls, Sanborns, Elders, Ginns, and others.
Music was supplied by members of the Winchester Orchestral Society. Scenery was loaned by the Castle Square theatre, and electrical effects were in charge of a member of the Boston Opera House.
It was sensational. By popular demand, “Pandora’s Box” was repeated at the Boston Opera House in April of 1913 as a benefit for the Sharon Sanatorium. This time the dancers came from prominent Boston families (plus some from Winchester), the orchestra from the Boston Opera House, and décor assistance from the artist Hermann Dudley Murphy (whose daughter was in the original production).
What did not change was the effect. The Globe called it “a most alluring spectacle” and “a fascinating series of brilliant stage pictures.”
Yet again it was repeated – three times – in New York City. In December 1914, under the auspices of the Vacation Savings Fund led by philanthropists Gertrude Robinson Smith, Eleanor (Mrs. August) Belmont, and Anne Morgan (J. P. Morgan’s daughter) and after rehearsals at Morgan’s estate, performances of “Pandora’s Box” were given in New York’s Seventh Regiment Armory and Madison Square Garden, with many of the daughters of New York’s Four Hundred in the cast. The beneficiaries were the Camp Fund and European war sufferers.
This was actually the second time Kellogg assisted the New York philanthropists. Earlier that year she staged a “dance masque” featured in an evening of entertainment to benefit the same fund. “Vacation Dreams,” depicting a camper’s dreams of mysterious inhabitants of the woods, was danced at the Grand Central Palace by 60 of the young working women for whom the fund was used. Kellogg adroitly managed two simultaneous performances (two casts with one orchestra) on a split stage before an audience of thousands.
Before these New York performances, Kellogg created another treat for Winchester. The particular charm of the open-air setting led to a second fête at the Sanborn House on a June evening in 1912, attended by an audience of over 1,500.
Reporting on what it deemed a “gorgeous spectacle,” The Winchester Star wrote, “The myriad electric lights twinkled through the foliage like the stars of fairyland, the beautiful gowns of the ladies carried the suggestion to realism, and the graceful dances of the young ladies, dressed in the flowing robes of ancient Greece, accompanied by the strains of elfin music, finished the illusion beyond the question of a doubt.”
The second fête at Aigremont, the Boston Transcript declared, was even more satisfying than “Pandora’s Box.” The Boston Herald agreed. The music was again performed by members of Bicknell’s orchestra, conducted by concert pianist Joshua Phippen.
The spectacle was divided into three parts. The first was an episode from “Pandora’s Box,” which the Star noted was “repeated upon many requests.” The second part consisted of three pictures, “Dawn, Noon, and Twilight.” The final section was “the Blue Danube” danced by 50 young women in fairy costume. Kellogg not only directed the show again but also danced as a soloist.
Increasingly, however, she devoted herself to training and production rather than performing.
Rhythmics
During August 1911, Kellogg spent time in the Catskill Mountains with Mary Perry King, founder of a school for interpretative motion and speech. According to King’s colleague Bliss Carman, her “new educational movement” combined the three rhythmic arts – poetry, music, and dancing or interpretive motion – into “small motion dramas” or dances called “rhythmics.”
Kellogg became Boston’s exponent of rhythmics. In the 1912 Boston Symphony Orchestra program book, she advertised “Story and Ballad Dances, amateurs coached for private or public performance.” She also danced rhythmics.
In 1913, Kellogg appeared on a program with other artists at the Toy Theater in Boston (founded by Winchester’s Jane Winsor Gale). She performed three rhythmics, dancing her interpretations of poetic verses while they were read aloud. The Herald proclaimed that “Kellogg proved to be the most delightful feature of the program. There is, in her dancing, delectable suppleness, imaginative expression.”
The program was repeated for women’s clubs in Salem, Newton Center, and Melrose.
As far as Boston was concerned, rhythmics was Kellogg’s own invention.
“She has developed a style of dancing termed ‘rhythmics,’ which has engaged the attention of prominent dancing critics,” the Boston Post stated.
Whoever originated the form, Kellogg introduced the concept to Boston – and then took it to Paris.
Next: Kellogg returns from Paris and creates another sensation.
