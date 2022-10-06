WINCHESTER - In order to promote more housing in downtown areas near public transportation, the Baker-Polito Administration issued new legislation encouraging communities to adopt “MBTA zoning districts” where multi-family zoning (four or more units) is permitted as of right. Failure to comply could result in the loss of grant money.
Town Planner Brian Szekely said this new legislation is based on the need to create 200,000 new units by 2030 in the Boston-Metro region and would create 15 units per acre in the downtown near the town’s commuter rail stations (either Wedgemere or Winchester Center - or even both). Right now, the town allows 13.4 units per acre in the General Business District 2-3 (downtown) and eight units (single or duplex) per acre in residential districts.
Therefore, as noted by Select Board member John Fallon, this new legislation would increase the number of downtown units in Winchester by only 10 or so percent. If the units have a commercial space on the ground floor, Winchester currently allows four units by-right with no minimum lot square footage required (just height and setbacks govern the size).
For example: four units with a commercial space on the ground floor on a 6,500 sq. ft. lot amounts to 26.8 units per acre. This means, right now, a developer could, by right, build a housing complex that’s 11 units denser than the new legislation requires so long as it includes commercial space on the ground floor.
If communities don’t comply, then Szekely said they are not eligible to receive grant funding from the Local Capital Projects Fund, Massworks or Housing Choice. Massworks includes Complete Streets funding, corridor studies, wayfinding, bike/pedestrian plans. economic development studies, Business Improvement Districts, master plans, intersection safety improvements, and street reconstruction, or most of the grant money Winchester usually seeks.
Szekely also said an updated version of the legislation will force communities to comply by making cities and town ineligible for other grants, as well as the ones listed above.
Even though the change would only increase the zoning by roughly 10 percent, the town planner outlined some concerns this new legislation brings to Winchester. He said placing density only near the town’s commuter rail stations “may lead to missed opportunities elsewhere” and wondered if the town could use the entire GBD 2-3 as part of the district even though most of it is more than .5 miles away.
He mentioned the considerable flexibility with relation to the size of the district and suggested the state should evaluate the requirement of 1,600 units within 50 acres, as he called it unreasonable for the short-, mid- or even long-term timeframe.
Final guidelines for the new MBTA zones include 50 percent of the zone lying within .5 miles of a commuter rail station, a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre (though subzones may exist), no age restrictions, suitable for families with children (no limits on number of bedrooms, units, size, etc.), must comprise at least 37 acres, and 15 percent of the town’s housing stock (or 1,220 units) must be able to be built by-right (this means without needing a special permit; just a site plan review within the zoning district).
(A previous draft called for 20 percent of the units built as by-right and comprising 50 acres. Szekely called these changes small but helpful.)
For the town to comply with this new language, Szekely said it must submit an action plan by Jan. 1, 2023. The plan must show whether the town complies already or how it will comply. It doesn’t require the town to hold any public meetings. The town planner added the Planning Board committed to pursue this endeavor, but not without the general consensus of the Select Board, other boards/committees and Town Meeting.
Town Meeting must adopt the legislation by Dec. 31, 2024, according to Szekely.
Some members of the Select Board shared concerns the requirements could change the character of the neighborhood in the downtown. They wondered why the whole town couldn’t share in this sacrifice.
Szekely said he thinks the GBD 2-3 is supposed to be “bustling.” He suggested putting most of the density in the Center Business District, Light Industrial District (Holton Street area) and GBD 2-3.
When asked by Select Board Chair Rich Mucci whether this would impact the town’s Master Plan, the town planner said the Master Plan pointed to GBD 2-3 as an area of interest and proposed a larger density (thought maybe not 15 units per acre). Right now, the GBD 2-3 allows three-story buildings; the new legislation could increase that to three-and-a-half.
With the town always looking to increase its affordable housing stock, Szekely said it could require 15 percent of the units to be affordable with 10 percent for those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income and five percent for those making between 80-120 percent AMI.
Szekely also said the state requested a compliance model in November to see what communities already comply.
“This legislation is all about the housing shortage,” the town planner pointed out, adding the Metro Boston area added jobs but not housing.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said this new legislation has been “relatively well received minus some confusion.” He also felt the new administration (Governor Charlie Baker did not seek reelection) would most likely not repeal it or address it.
Szekely thought the state might wait and see how many communities comply, then make changes as necessary. He called the situation “so unknown,” which led Bettencourt to joke that it gives town planners “good job security.”
Although the Select Board has no specific role, Mucci said they were “paying attention, but need more information and time to digest it.” He told Szekely to continue on course.
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff also pushed for the town planner to continue.
“We need to do it,” he said. “A housing crisis exists.”
He added how it wouldn’t burden the town.
