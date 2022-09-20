WINCHESTER - Good news for Winchester, as it ended FY22 with more Free Cash than originally believed.
According to Town Comptroller Stacie Ward, the town’s Free Cash reserve reached 16 percent, both higher than the initial estimate as reported by the Finance Committee of 12 percent and much higher than the Select Board policy that states it must fall between 6-10 percent of overall revenue.
The town ended FY21 with 14.35 percent of Free Cash reserves. The increase is mostly due to conservative local receipt estimates, unbudgeted state and federal grant revenue covering general fund related activity and also expenditure turnbacks associated primarily with vacancies in various departments (police, fire and the library).
Ward also said part of the reason for the increase concerned the River Street and Winchester North 40B projects.
“This is all good news,” Select Board Chair Rich Mucci said about the comptroller’s end of the fiscal year report. (Though while the town brought in or turned back so much additional revenue, Mucci admitted the town probably can’t count on so many turnbacks going forward.)
However, while the town continues to hold a strong reserve fund, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff wanted to make sure residents understand when the town manager releases his or her fiscal year budget whether it’s considered “tight” or “conservative.” Budgeting tightly means the town doesn’t have much to spend while budgeting conservatively means the town simply chooses not to spend too much of the money it has.
FinCom, during spring town meetings, always warns of spending too much Free Cash and running out of reserves. If this were true, then the town would budget tightly. Instead, it seems the town always produces a strong reserve number at the end of the fiscal year; therefore, it could be said the town budgets conservatively (to maintain that strong reserve number).
“Going from 12 percent (in Free Cash) to 16 percent is a big change,” Goluboff acknowledged.
Having the most accurate Free Cash number helps Town Meeting decide how much should be used each fiscal year and how. If FinCom tells members the town has (or could have) a reserve balance of 12 percent, and it turns out the reserve balance is 16 percent, that could affect how members vote on certain articles that require Free Cash usage.
One roadblock to getting a more accurate Free Cash estimate, as Ward pointed out, involves turnbacks. She said the town just never knows how much it could turn back at the end of the fiscal year. Ward called turnbacks difficult to manage.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said the town has been a little more conservative due to COVID-19, but added now it’s getting past that.
Other revenue
Ward also said property tax revenue met expectations and motor vehicle excise revenue rebounded since the pandemic started. The 2019 revenue was right under $4.1M and this year the comptroller said the town slightly edged that number.
Ward said license and permit revenue includes $2.2M in building permit revenue, which is mostly from the town’s major 40B projects: Cambridge Street ($443,000) and River Street ($735,000).
Miscellaneous non-recurring revenue are one-time payments and in FY22 that included a $275,000 developer payment in relation to the ZBA agreement at River and Cross Street, $209,000 reimbursement from Eversource (some of which fall Town Meeting appropriated and some of which paid the town back for previous costs funded by Free Cash), $125,000 reimbursement from the state as part of its emergency sick leave program (for eligible COVID-related absences), and other various receipts.
The town also took in transfers from FEMA, related to COVID-19, and the Parking Meter Fund ($125,000) and the Cemetery Permanent Care Fund ($70,000), all budgeted, plus a SAFER federal grant ($15,900), MAPC state grant ($11,600) and circuit breaker state program ($57,900) that were not budgeted.
Expenditures
Ward noted there were more than $2M in turnbacks mostly from the police, fire and library salaries due to vacancies and turnover. Another significant turn back, according to the comptroller, relates to health insurance ($274,000). She recommended placing an article on the fall Town Meeting warrant to transfer the money into the newly created Health Insurance Stabilization Fund from Free Cash.
Reserve fund
The top three uses for the reserve fund in FY22 were:
• energy ($107,000), to cover projected expenses for energy usage at the schools and municipal buildings, which exceeded projections due to increased usage after returning from pandemic-related closures
• Eversource ($100,000), to cover agreed upon engineering services associated with both the 115kV project and the 345kV project.
• DPW ($92,000), to cover extra Parkhurst maintenance costs, HVAC repairs and general building repairs ($50,000) and to cover the costs to repair the rooftop chiller at the high school that unexpectedly failed ($42,000).
Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund
Ward estimated retained earnings at around $1.5M thanks to a surplus of $33,500 and turnbacks of $185,500. This, as a percentage of total revenues and transfers in, is more than 12 percent, or better than expected, according to the comptroller.
Town Meeting supported a three percent rate increase for FY23, which, with liens, interest and other miscellaneous revenue, will help support the natural growth and help maintain reserves at a sufficient level, Ward pointed out.
Recreation Enterprise Fund
Thanks to COVID, this fund closed with a shortfall of $244,000 similar to past COVID years. Ward said expenditure turnbacks of $564,000 covered the deficit in current operations and helped maintain a positive fund balance.
The comptroller called the retained earnings balance, at 23.66 percent, healthy. She said it will most likely be needed to balance the FY23 budget.
Moving forward, Ward suggested revisiting the recreation budget at fall Town Meeting due to the continued revenue shortfall and the fact the revenue budget for FY23 is close to $500,000 (more than the revenue the fund collected in FY22).
“Usually, unless we can justify the increase with fee increases or something else concrete, we cannot estimate revenues higher than what we collected in the previous fiscal year,” Ward wrote in a memo to the Select Board.
She said the town had flexibility over the past two years due to COVID, but doesn’t believe that flexibility will be extended.
“The last thing we want is a delay in the tax recap being approved,” she added.
