WINCHESTER - The En Ka Society is a volunteer non-profit organization comprised of women in Winchester. The Society’s objective is to provide aid, through volunteer services and through raising funds, for local charities, non-profit organizations and other groups that serve the people of Winchester. Local non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for En Ka grants, which are awarded quarterly.
The deadline for this quarter’s grant requests is Oct. 1, 2019. Applications are available at enkasociety.org, under the Grants section. Please note that requests to fund salaries or fixed operating expenses cannot be considered. A project budget and organization financial statement must be included with the requests for funding.
Since 2000, En Ka has awarded over $1,000,000 through more than 400 grants to local organizations that address the needs of students and youth, the elderly, the physically challenged, and non-profit organizations devoted to providing enrichment and/or health and social services to the Winchester community.
