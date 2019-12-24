WINCHESTER - Last week, the Select Board renewed general, commercial and alcoholic licenses as it does every year around this time. The following licenses received renewal:
General License Renewals:
Common Victualler
A Tavola; Andrea’s House of Pizza; Bagel Land; Black Horse Tavern; Bruegger’s Bagels; Mastoran Inc., d/b/a Burger King; Café Nero; Café Zen; China Sky; Domino’s Pizza; MCK Donuts; d/b/a Dunkin Donuts; First House Pub; Fuller Cup; Gloria Pizzeria, Inc.; Eleni’s Medierranean Grille; Joe’s Main Street Pizza; LaPatisserie, Inc.; Mitho; Nourish Your Soul; Ristorante Lucia; Roast Coffee; Sakura; Scoopalooza; Starbucks; Swanton Street Diner; Toscanos; Left Eden d/b/a TWK [the Waterfield Kitchen]; Winchester Hospital [cafeteria]; Winchester Hospital [coffee shop]; Winchester Hospital [620 Washington Street]; Wright Locke Farm – farm stand; 529 Comellas LLC d/b/a Comella’s
Food Vendor
D’Agostino’s Deli; Eighty-Eight Café; Gingerbread Construction Co.; Pairings Food and Wine; Stop & Shop,;Town Pantry
(Mamadou’s Artisan Bakery and Sushi by Jay both need to submit more information before either establishment receives renewal)
Vehicle for Hire License Renewal:
Hassad Limo Service, Inc.; Checker Cab of Woburn;
Automatic Amusement:
Christopher Columbus Club; Aberjona Post #3719 VFW of USA, Inc.; American Civic Association; Winchester Lodge of Elks;
Sidewalk for Commercial Use:
Fells Hardware; Starbucks Coffee Co.; Eleni’s Mediterranean Grille, Inc.;
Second Hand Motor Vehicles:
Class I: Bonnell Motors, Inc.
Class II: Hadi’s Auto Sales; Johnson Motor Sales; Northeast Executive Auto Sales; Bossi’s Automotive Service;
Lodging House: Ocean View Nominee Trust (Carlisle House)
Placement of Temporary Floats and Moorings: The license renewal for Winchester Boat Club was postponed until Jan. 6 due to a pending lawsuit between the club and neighbors regarding a boat dock. The Select Board chose to wait for an opinion of town counsel.
Fortune Teller: Psychic Readings by Angela
Entertainment License: Black Horse Tavern; TWK; First House Pub; Fuller Cup
(The board did not renew the license for Starbucks)
Alcoholic Beverage License Renewals:
Restaurant (all alcoholic) China Sky; Ristorante Lucia (subject to the Town Manager receiving workers comp insurance information by Dec. 31) ; Black Horse Tavern; First House Pub; Left Eden d/b/a TWK
Restaurant (beer and wine only) Swanton Street Diner; A Tavola; Comella’s; Sakura Japanese Restaurant;
Club: American Civic Association, Inc.; Aberjona Post #3719 VFW of USA Inc.;
Christopher Columbus Italian Mutual Aid & Benevolent Society (subject to the Town Manager receiving workers comp insurance information by Dec. 31); Winchester Lodge #1445 BPOE of USA Inc.
Package Store: Pairings Wine and Food (all alcoholic) (subject to the Town Manager receiving workers comp insurance information by Dec. 31); Wine Country (all alcoholic); Liquor Junction (all alcoholic); D’Agostino’s (beer and wine only)
