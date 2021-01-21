WINCHESTER - With less than a month until Town Manager Lisa Wong submits her budget to the Finance Committee, the town manager informed the Select Board at their latest meeting she’s still “combing through department budgets, removing COVID-related one-time expenses.”
Wong added how she’s being “very conservative” with projected deficits. The town manager also joked that she’s yet to have an easy budget cycle since replacing Richard Howard as town manager (including having to produce multiple budgets a couple of years ago depending on whether the operating override passed or not).
Wong also said the governor’s budget, due for release on Wednesday, Jan. 27, will help. It will give her a better understanding of what kind of general government and Ch. 70 aid the town can expect. The town manager previously said she would plan for level-funded state aid similar to FY21.
Obviously, any reduction to this important funding source hurts the town’s bottom line, especially if it impacts Ch, 70 money, as Supt. Judy Evans at a recent School Committee meeting outlined a four percent increase to the education budget.
This could force the School Committee to once again put off funding the Dean of Students position, something they’ve tried to find room for in their budget over the past few years, or perhaps they would lose the operations coordinator position. Either way, a decrease to the proposed FY22 budget, coupled with the necessary contractual obligations, puts a dent in future plans for the school department.
Once Wong completes her initial budget, it goes to the Finance Committee for tweaking, and then on to spring Town Meeting for approval. This year’s spring session should commence in late April/early May per usual, unlike last year’s which the Select Board moved to June due to the coronavirus.
