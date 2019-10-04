WINCHESTER - Marnee Walsh of Winchester is getting ready to light up the stage on Oct. 12, 2019 at the North Shore Music Theatre as part of an upcoming theatrical performance, A Million Dreams, to benefit cancer research at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Inspired by The Greatest Showman’s title song, Voices of Hope’s Fall Gala, A Million Dreams will draw on the stories of dreamers! It began 10 years ago when Voices of Hope was founded 10 years ago by a dreamer, Greg Chastain of Winchester, who envisioned a world without cancer. Walsh, a cancer survivor, has been performing with Voices of Hope for many years.
Now, just a decade later, more than 150 performers have come together to dedicate their time and talents to that same vision. A Million Dreams will blend inspirational songs and stories of dreams come true; including a mix of personal and historical examples of the kinds of success and accomplishment that can become reality through passion, drive, and perseverance. You’ll be inspired, motivated, and encouraged to see how one man’s dream—fueled by contagious optimism and a clear vision - has sent ripples of hope throughout the cancer community.
Voices of Hope represents ordinary people on an extraordinary mission who have shown how together, we can make cancer history and turn A Million Dreams into a reality.
The Voices of Hope gala will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 7 p.m. in the theatre lobby, followed by the performance of “A Million Dreams” at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are: $40, $50, and $75 (includes VIP reception) and can be purchased by contacting the Theatre Box Office by phone at 978-232-7200, online at www.nsmt.org , or in person at 62 Dunham Road in Beverly, MA. More information is available at www.voicesofhopeboston.org.
About Voices of Hope
Voices of Hope is a registered, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with over 150 members who each share a passion for the performing arts and a desire to join the fight against cancer. With music as our voice, we raise awareness and funds to support those who conduct the research and create the hope of finding a cure for generations to come.
Through song we celebrate those we love, remember those we have lost, honor those who fight, and rejoice for those who survive. Since 2009, VOH has donated nearly $700,000 to cancer research and specifically over a half a million dollars to the Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at the MGH Cancer Center.
