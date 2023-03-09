WINCHESTER - The Select Board authorized the chair to sign a letter in response to the Project Eligibility Letter (PEL) sent to MassHousing by the Woburn-based Melanson Development Group, the developer who purchased the property at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street.
According to Town Manager Beth Rudolph, the town had until March 16 (30 days) to respond to the PEL. Because the developer is working with the town on this project - this isn’t a hostile 40B project - the town’s letter states “its enthusiastic support for the application and looks forward to working with the applicant and the Winchester Zoning Board of Appeals in the ongoing review, permitting and construction of the proposed project.”
The letter also notes how “(t)he property is an underutilized site that is situated in a highly visible area that is close to the town’s center, transportation and other amenities. (It) also has existing environmental issues that have long been a concern.”
The letter mentions the “high priority” the town placed on redeveloping the property, pointing out how the town used eminent domain to acquire it. It also acknowledges how the town accepted the applicant’s proposal and the Land Development Agreement (LDA) the two sides executed, which, when completed, “will include 16 units of perpetually restricted affordable housing.”
The LDA includes a minor change to the original plan as the developer now offered the town more parking spaces, from 106 to 114.
“Everyone likes the direction this project is headed,” chair Rich Mucci said.
The letter points out how the town and applicant are working together on the details of the project, They include: 60 total housing units with two of those units rented to those making 60 percent of the Area Median Income and 14 rented to those making 80 percent of the AMI and 98 resident parking spaces and 16 customer parking spaces (as the development team plans to convert 6,000 square feet on the first floor into commercial space).
While the offer of $4.05M was $1.22M less than what the town paid, the Select Board chose to move forward with the plan to save the town from paying to hold on to the property. With the Melanson Development Group’s offer and the use of Free Cash to cover the remaining $1.22M (which will be offset through American Rescue Plan Act Funds), the town will break even on the deal. (The town also received $150,000 from its state delegation to help cover incidental costs like legal fees.)
In approving the project, the letter notes how the Select Board worked with “a variety of municipal officials and boards, including but not limited to, the Planning Board, the Design Review Committee, the Finance Committee, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the School Committee, the Housing Partnership Board, and the town’s engineering department.”
Although much work has been done to date, the town writes in the letter, “it is mindful that much work remains to be done.” The developer still plans on finishing his own due diligence by mid-April. For the town, it notes in the letter the many issues the site raises.
“Through numerous public meetings,” the letter states, “the board is acutely aware of concerns raised by area residents on a number of issues, including, but not limited to, traffic and parking impacts…the board is confident that the ZBA and the applicant will engage in a thorough, good faith effort to address any concerns raised by area residents.”
