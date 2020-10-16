WINCHESTER - On Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the WinCam studio, a socially distanced debate between Representative Michael S. Day and Elizabeth Harrah, candidates for the 31st Middlesex District of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, was held. The debate was sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Winchester which is a nonpartisan political organization.
The incumbent, Rep. Day, running for re-election, lives with his wife and three sons in Stoneham. He has served as State Rep. for the 31st Middlesex District since 2015 and has advocated for legislation in areas such as civil rights, mental health, substance abuse, climate change, public education, and local economic development.
Harrah is running as an Independent candidate for State Representative for Winchester and Stoneham. She lives in Winchester with her husband and two children. She earned a Master’s in Public Health Policy and Management from Boston University and has 15 years of experience in healthcare. She is an accredited breastfeeding counselor, teaching classes about breastfeeding and infant care to mothers before and after they give birth. Her healthcare background and the current challenges amid this pandemic has led her to run for public office.
The debate was moderated by Margaret Coppe, a member of the League of Women’s Voters of Lexington. Coppe stated that questions for the candidates were prepared in advance based on input submitted by the public and reviewed by league members. The candidates had not seen these questions before this debate.
In Harrah's introduction, she stated that although she does not have political career ambitions she decided to run in this election after people in town reached out to her asking her to run because of the need for healthcare experience at the statehouse. If elected, she revealed she will have greater potential to help communities and improve the healthcare system, especially in both mental health and women’s health.
In Rep. Day's introduction, he mentioned that he couldn't be prouder to represent this district because of the way this community has pulled together when faced with all the challenges this pandemic has caused. He added that it has been awe-inspiring. He noted he’s never been so confident about the future and he realizes that may be an odd statement because the community has been knocked down, but the way the community has responded and continues to respond convinces him that the best days are ahead.
He concluded by saying, “there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than right here with you all.”
When asked, “What is the first piece of legislation that you will introduce that reflects your core values and that you feel passionate about?” Rep. Day stated that he will continue to pursue his work in mental health, refiling bills, both for public health and in mental health. He mentioned a concern he had with insurance companies. He said insurance companies will cover physical health but not mental health. He wants to see coverage for mental health equally with public health. This issue is a big motivation as to why he is running for re-election.
Harrah responded to this same question by stating how she feels passionate about healthcare and feels it is a major national issue right now for all the states. She added that she would like to define the problems, find out what constraints are, evaluate the performance, and then make sure there are quality results.
When asked, “If state revenue is much less than expected, as a result of the economic slowdown related to COVID, what will you do or recommend to balance the budget?” Harrah responded you either can cut costs, generate more revenue, or find more efficient ways to spend your money. She mentioned there is no one single solution. She said COVID-19 is having a huge ripple effect on our lives in more ways than one. It isn't often a decision about just costs, there are unintentional consequences and tradeoffs that people need to look at much harder.
Rep. Day said to balance the state budget, they could tap into their rainy-day fund, tighten the belt on certain programming, or revisit the corporate tax structure of which he is very supportive.
When asked, “What action will you take to help the working poor who have been disproportionally impacted by the economic losses resulting from coronavirus closures?" Harrah stated that when the pandemic first broke out it was appropriate to respond aggressively but over time they have seen that these decisions were necessary but maybe they are no longer sustainable. She said it is appropriate to help people initially but the state cannot sustain it because the economy is feeling the effects of it.
She noted, “we need to open up the economy,” and do it safely and responsibly because not opening it up is causing harm to disadvantaged communities.
Rep. Day disagreed with Harrah and said that he thinks it’s always appropriate to help people and not just initially, because people are facing a crisis that they have never faced in their lives. He mentioned that they have taken steps to help those who are on the fringes of the economic recovery.
For instance, he said that in the legislature they have passed over $171 million of Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) funding to keep people in homes, they have passed a short-term moratorium on evictions, they have increased unemployment assistance and they have done great work on early education making sure those individuals coming from tough circumstances can keep pace with their classmates.
Harrah rebutted by stating that she doesn't think throwing money at a problem is helping people. She added people are still isolated and unemployed. She stated that money solves problems only temporarily and unemployment is causing a lot of mental health issues such as depression.
In terms of police reform, Rep. Day believes people think you’re either in favor of standing with law enforcement or you’re in favor of supporting social change and he does not believe that it is an either-or. He said they increased funding and training for officers, required training standards be standardized across Massachusetts, and also made sure the code of conduct is uniform in the State of Massachusetts.
Harrah said that she recognizes that many people are hurting in the black community and people need to stop and listen to their voices to seek out solutions. Harrah mentioned that the morale is low in the police force and people are looking to exit, retention is going to be a problem, which strains the workforce and existing officers and perpetuates the cycle.
Harrah mentioned in regards to mental health it is a complex, multi-faceted issue. Her perspective is that she doesn’t think expensive government programs are the solution. She believes the most effective solutions are when the people closest to the person struggling are involved. An effective solution she stands by is allowing more access to peer group organizations within the community.
Rep. Day said he believes they have a lot of common ground on the subject of mental health. His family deals with depression, drug addiction, eating disorders, anxiety, and dementia. He noted every family in Massachusetts is dealing with mental health problems and mental illness and until we get serious about addressing it and until we speak openly, we are not going to make any progress.
In his closing statement, Rep. Day verbalized that on behalf of the community they have lots of work to do in mental health, opioid abuse, rebuilding the economy, dealing with unpredictable problems with COVID-19 and improving safety nets for workers and seniors. He said he knows the job, is doing the job and with that in mind, he asks for the community's support in the form of a vote on Nov. 3.
Harrah declared in her closing statement that as an Independent she can remain loyal to and focused on the voters and the needs of their district. She revealed people want unity and partnership and she wants the voter's voice to be louder than special interest groups. Overall, the combination of being an Independent, with business experience and volunteer experience, makes her a candidate that is uniquely qualified to address these critical and pervasive issues prevalent in our society.
