WINCHESTER - The Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee and residents received good news in the last several days. With the passing of the override to pay for the Lynch School building project, the EFPBC can move forward. For residents, Town Manager Beth Rudolph announced the Massachusetts School Building Authority increased the amount of reimbursement from $17M to approximately $20M.
This means, while residents supported the $94M override, the net cost to the town will only be $74M once the MSBA submits their $20M contribution. Coincidentally, the extra $3M offered by the MSBA equaled the amount the Select Board originally wanted to ask residents to support in another override, this one for traffic calming improvements to the Lynch School neighborhood (instead, the residents approved an operating override in the amount of $400,000 for the Capital Planning Committee, for the same basic purpose).
Resident can follow along with the project by visiting www.lynch2025.com. If construction begins next year, then students should move in by the 2025-2026 school year.
At Town Meeting this past November, members, voting to allow the project to go to a special election vote, heard from both Chris Nixon, a member of the EFPBC and School Committee, and Charlie Hay, of Tappè Architects. The duo said the new Lynch building will sit partially on the wellfield land that a previous Town Meeting authorized the School Committee to control, something the MSBA said must happen before they could approve any funding.
The first floor will contain the early learning center, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten while the second and third floors will contain grades 1-3 and 4 and 5, respectively. Plans are still in the early design phase and, therefore, subject to change.
Once completed, the new Lynch building will replace the current one that opened 60 years ago. In fact, Nixon admitted one of the boilers still remains from that time period.
