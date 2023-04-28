WINCHESTER - When voters approved the $400,000 general override to deal with traffic calming measures around the Lynch School back in January to go along with the Lynch School debt-exclusion override, passing an article at Town Meeting to borrow $400,000 to pay for the traffic improvements seemed like a foregone conclusion. But in the words of ESPN College Game Day analyst Lee Corso: “not so fast, my friends.”
Town Meeting rejected the article for a number of reasons: one, they listened to the Finance Committee who unanimously voted against the article, and two, they expressed reservations about borrowing the money after hearing how the town was carrying $194M in debt.
Chair of the Finance Committee, My Linh Truong said her committee was against the initial override question, as well. She felt the question should have included the word “Lynch;” instead, it simply said the money would go to the Capital Planning Committee.
(The Select Board paired the question with the Lynch School debt-exclusion question, as Select Board member and article sponsor Michael Bettencourt pointed out. The board also held several meetings prior to the January vote where they specifically said how the Capital Planning Committee would use that $400,000. Bettencourt also said the board couldn’t legally identify a specific project when asking for a general override.)
Truong posed a rhetorical question to Town Meeting, asking why the town would want to borrow with such high interest rates. She suggested using American Rescue Plan Act funds as one way to cover the design costs (the total cost for the project including construction could run the town $3M).
Some Town Meeting members also wondered why the town asked residents to support a general override question as opposed to a debt-exclusion one. Bettencourt said the Capital Planning Committee favored a general override “to keep our head above water.” It would also allow the Capital Planning Committee to potentially complete (or start) other school-related projects (such as roof repairs).
The School Committee, meanwhile, did not offer a recommendation but said they supported the original override question.
While Town Meeting and the Finance Committee expressed issues with the article as written, both the Select Board and Capital Planning Committee stressed this way made the most sense. With no payment due on the debt until FY25, borrowing the money would give the Capital Planning Committee an extra $400,000.
If Town Meeting simply authorized the Capital Planning Committee to pay for the design work itself, it would lose that additional $400,000 (the override vote allows for $400,000 to go to the Capital Planning Committee each year to grow at 2.5 percent; borrowing the money means the town can pay it down in installments over 15 years and not all at once).
Bettencourt said his board and the Capital Planning Committee identified this as the funding source for the Lynch School traffic calming improvements. He said to use the money for something else would be a bait-and-switch (in the event the town asked the Select Board to use ARPA funds to cover it). He also said the town doesn’t have enough ARPA funds for it.
Roger McPeek, chair of the Capital Planning Committee, said the general override will help the stabilization funds. Bettencourt said out of all the projects, they identified traffic calming at the Lynch School as the first priority (but added they expect to use the money for future projects).
“We want to give the residents a breather,” he said.
What happens if the article fails? Bettencourt said the money still goes into the stabilization funds. He again stressed how the Capital Planning Committee recommended spending the money on this project. (Outside of using ARPA funds, which seems unlikely, the town will use capital funds to pay for the project; however, the issue concerns paying for it all at once and losing the initial $400,000 or borrowing the money and keeping the $400,000, as the first payment on the borrowing wouldn’t come due until FY25 or July 1, 2024.)
Town Manager Beth Rudolph told Town Meeting if the article passed they would issue a Bond Anticipation Notice (BAN) for $400,000 in July to hire an engineer to do the design. She said the town would borrow the money to do the work and pay it down over a 15-year period.
In the end, due to a technical error, it took two votes to move the article. Both votes failed, as the article needed a two-thirds majority to pass. Once that happened, Town Meeting member Samantha Allison made a motion to amend the article removing the borrowing aspect and simply listing the funding source as the capital stabilization fund.
After going back and forth, Town Moderator Heather von Mering made an executive decision that in order to get the motion’s wording correct, Town Meeting should postpone the article until a time certain, the first order of business on Monday, May 1.
Before Town Meeting voted in the affirmative, von Mering asked the Capital Planning Committee for a recommendation and McPeek said he couldn’t give one as not every member was present. He did say the amendment doesn’t help capital.
“This is really unusual,” he added, referring to the amendment.
von Mering also asked the Select Board and Finance Committee for a recommendation. The Select Board recommended unfavorable action, noting it doesn’t help capital get the extra year of funding while the Finance Committee unanimously recommended favorable action.
