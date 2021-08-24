WINCHESTER - The Town of Winchester seeks two property owners in the Rangeley Park Heritage District for open seats on the Heritage District Commission for three-year terms, to be appointed by the Planning Board.
The Heritage District Commission (HDC) reviews and advises on site improvements and visual design within the Rangeley Park Heritage District.
The HDC consists of seven regular members, of which four are appointed by the Planning Board: Three members shall be owners of properties within the Rangeley Park Heritage District (current vacancy). The fourth member appointed by the Planning Board shall be a resident of Winchester who, if possible, has professional experience related to architectural or historic preservation.
The remaining individuals on the HDC consist of members of the Historical Commission and the Design Review Committee to be appointed by the respective chairs. Interested persons should apply, in writing, no later than Aug. 27, 2021.
Diab Jerius, Chairperson
C/O Suzanne Gill, Administrative Assistant to Planning Board
71 Mt. Vernon Street
Winchester, MA 01890
Letters of interest also may be submitted by email to bszekely@winchester.us for Brian Szekely and sgill@winchester.us for Suzanne Gill.
