WINCHESTER - The town is ready to start work on the Lake Street bridge. Scott Russo, from engineering firm Weston & Sampson, outlined the project’s goals to include:
• removal of the existing corrugated steel plate arch bridge and concrete spandrel walls
• partial demolition of the existing concrete abutments
• temporary and permanent relocation of the existing gas mains
• installation of micro pile foundations with cast-in-place concrete pile caps
• installation of precast concrete rigid frame
• slope stabilization on upstream and downstream ends of the bridge
• roadway reconstruction including full depth and mill and overlay
• replacement of curb and sidewalk
• installation of two new gate valves on existing water main
• installation of new trees, loam and seed
• traffic and pedestrian detours during construction
• pedestrian bridge bid alternate to reduce pedestrian detour length
The project is currently out to bid with a prebid meeting having taken place yesterday. Bid openings will take place on Thursday, March 16. A contract will begin on Monday, March 27.
Russo said the town is only waiting for one additional permit from the MWRA. Once the town receives that, the project can begin and should last 260 days (or until mid-December). It will result in a full closure of the bridge for 3-4 months (starting after school ends in June).
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said it would be significantly more expensive to leave one lane open. She also said closing the bridge in June, once school let out for the summer, made the most sense, especially to give high school students and teachers time to adjust before school resumes in September.
When it comes to detours and public access, Russo said he hoped the town could obtain the pedestrian bridge. Select Board Chair Rich Mucci offered concerns with the Palmer housing complex nearby that housed many senior residents who like to walk around the area.
“I can’t stress enough,” he said, “about how we really need to think this through.”
Rudolph said the town would know more once the contractor is on board.
One other issue involves weather and the potential for heavy rainfall that could hinder work on the project.
Russo estimated costs at around $1.7M, based, he said, off MassDOT weighted-average unit bid prices for the past 3-6 months. This would include the extra cost for the pedestrian bridge.
