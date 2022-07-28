WINCHESTER - Since being designated a Green Community in 2010, Winchester has utilized the Massachusetts Green Communities grant program and utility incentive monies to accomplish significant energy conservation and efficiency measures in its municipal and school buildings and street lighting.
This past year, Winchester received $78,591 in grant money and $30,184 in utility incentives. Without spending any tax payer money, the town was able to complete four LED lighting projects and a weatherization project. In total, these five projects will save the town an estimated $12,000 annually in electricity and heating oil.
The town completed Ambrose Elementary School’s transition to LED lighting with this year’s project. This third phase of LED upgrades included two classrooms and two offices on the upper floor and all restrooms. This final phase is projected to provide annual savings of 4,025 kWh and $800 in electricity costs. Maintenance costs are also reduced, as LED bulbs use significantly lower wattage and last much longer than fluorescent lights.
At the Town Hall, Winchester was able to upgrade older, and in some cases broken, fixtures around the exterior with LED retrofits. The upgraded lighting not only enhances the appearance of the town’s iconic and historical Town Hall, but also improves safety at the entrances and around the building.
The DPW offices and garages received LED retrofits throughout the physical plant. A grant of $27,986 combined with utility incentives of $9,040 covered the entire cost of the project. The town anticipate this full conversion to save approximately 14,000 kWh and nearly $2,600 annually in electricity costs.
The police side of the Public Safety Building was also fully retrofitted for LED lighting, receiving a Green Community grant of $32,301 and $14,540 in utility incentives. The town anticipates these retrofits to save approximately 30,300 kWh and nearly $5,800 annually in electricity costs.
Lynch Elementary School has long had challenges maintaining a comfortable climate during the colder months throughout the 50 year-old building. This 1970s era building has challenges with leaking heat through old and deteriorating doorways and windows. The town is committed to providing the best environment possible for its students and staff until the building is replaced. With this year’s grant, it was able to add or replace door sweeps and sealing at all 33 exterior doorways. This should significantly decrease heat loss, keeping Lynch more comfortable in the cold months and reducing heating oil use by nearly 900 gallons per year. With oil prices having risen recently, the town anticipates a savings of over $2,000 annually.
Not only will these energy-saving projects save the town over $12,000 annually in avoided costs, but these measures will reduce our greenhouse gas (CO2) emissions by nearly 30 tons annually. Winchester is proud to continue working toward reducing its municipal carbon footprint, adopting more sustainable practices and working toward its Climate Action Plan goal of reducing our carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.