WINCHESTER - With just two weeks until the deadline to take out nomination papers, it’s slow going for this spring’s town election. As of this week, only eight residents have pulled papers to run for the various seats available.
For the Select Board, only incumbent Mariano Goluboff has pulled papers. For the Board of Assessors, only incumbent George Andersen has pulled papers. For Board of Health, only Nelson Aquino has pulled papers. For Planning Board, only incumbents Heather Sauceda-Hannon and Heather von Mering have pulled papers. For the School Committee, incumbent Michelle Bergstrom and Shamus Brady have pulled papers. For the Housing Authority, only incumbent Brenda Kleschinsky has pulled papers.
Therefore, as of now, the only race is for the one available School Committee seat held by Bergstrom.
So far, Andersen, Aquino and Brady have returned their papers and been certified. Residents have until Tuesday, Feb. 11 to return papers to the Town Clerk’s Office for certification. All papers must contain at least 50 signatures of registered voters in Winchester.
There are two other positions open this spring: Town Moderator and two seats on the Library Board of Trustees. No resident has pulled papers for either. There are open Town Meeting seats, as well, for three-year terms to expire on March 28, 2023.
Also, there are other openings for precinct 2, precinct 5, precinct 6, and precinct 7. Each seat is for a one-year term, except for precinct 7, which carries a two-year term.
If you are interested to run for office or if you are interested to see who may be running please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 781-721-7130 or email us at townclerk@winchester.us if you have questions.
