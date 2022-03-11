WINCHESTER - Local funeral director Lauren Costello will be one of two people vying for one of the open seats on the Board of Health at this year’s annual spring town election which takes place on Saturday, March 19 in the high school gymnasium from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. She is running for a one-year term.
When asked why she chose to run for this specific seat, Costello said, “I was invited.” She mentioned former long-time health director Joe Tabbi whom she said asked her and her husband to join the Board of Health. While her husband Joe served on the board for a few years, Costello never ran.
“At that time, I had young children, so I wasn’t able to join,” she acknowledged, adding she “always maintained that interest, and tried to keep informed of the current issues and projects. Now that our children are grown, I have decided to enter the race and try to lend my time and knowledge for the betterment of Winchester.”
She continued, “ I would also like to be a member of the Board of Health and assist with their health, policy and project decisions that affect Winchester.”
Being a funeral director, Costello said she’s worked with many local Boards of Health personnel over the years, even before computers and social media. She’s also been a Town Meeting member for 17 years.
Costello noted in the past leaders in the funeral industry called on her to write letters and reach out to local and state government officials for support and assistance in pushing through legislation to upgrade funeral service death certificate procedures, and she willingly served as a resource for implementation and the use of the recently employed statewide VIP electronic death certificate registration system in use by funeral directors and Board of Health offices in the state.
“I am known, professionally and personally, as a dependable and fair team player, who has served as a member and board of directors member of many clubs and organizations in Winchester, and whose knowledge, interpersonal skills and readiness to work hard for the benefit of others is a valuable asset to any board or organization,” Costello remarked.
She also pointed to her “lengthy, consistent and proven record of success assisting many Winchester organizations and clubs in volunteer and fundraising activities for charitable and social service needs” as another reason residents should cast their vote in her direction.
Speaking to how the board can better serve the residents of Winchester, Costello offered two suggestions: communication and collaboration. She said the duties of the health director grew “exponentially” thanks to COVID-19, increasing mental health issues and climate change.
She noted the “immense undertaking” a small health department has in providing complete research and solutions for every issue while also planning for emergencies, food safety, inspections, vaccine clinics, floods, water testing, and other environmental concerns.
“Providing immediate availability of important data-driven information and instructions to Winchester residents is important to protect the residents’ health, and alleviating the anxiety and hysteria that is exacerbated by misinformation found on other media sources is key,” Costello exclaimed.
She also mentioned the importance of collaboration with other organizations, departments and professionals. She noted the myriad health matters she said require more “focus, information and programs, such as mental health and climate change.”
She added, “Exploring issues, examining ways to collaborate and prioritizing actions and solutions are duties I effectively accomplish in my daily professional and volunteer endeavors.”
Going forward, Costello outlined some areas the Board of Health should focus on besides COVID, such as mental health (anxiety and depression), which she says increased significantly during the pandemic, and also environmental issues like algae blooms in lakes and ponds, plus tick, mosquito and rodent-borne diseases.
“To accomplish this, we could work collaboratively with the school department, teachers, social workers and nurses, as well as other health care professionals, to help implement education, comprehensive health assessments, and intervention and referral programs for youths and adults,” Costello advocated, adding the town should also work with the sustainability director and Climate Action Plan Committee to explore environmental and green initiatives and solutions.
Before the town landed in a relatively safe spot as fas as COVID numbers go, it saw a huge spike in December and January. Costello felt the Board of Health managed the crisis well by following the data on the state and local dashboards and by encouraging mitigation strategies such as daily symptom checks, testing, masking, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and vaccinations.
She pointed out how not everyone agreed with some of the decisions like mask wearing and remote learning; however, she appreciated the Board of Health’s consistency by using data-driven mandates. The board could have been more aggressive with lockdowns, but the funeral director acknowledged how no one wanted that, “especially when the statistics historically showed the COVID-19 spike to decline once the safety measures returned after the holidays and vacations.”
Since mental health became a buzzy phrase in the past few years thanks to the toll the pandemic placed on so many people, Costello “absolutely” believes the Board of Health should ally with the school department in regards to helping those most vulnerable.
“The pandemic has created a national mental health crisis in children, teens, adults, and the elderly. Dealing with grief associated with illness and deaths of family members and friends, fear, economic and food insecurity, isolation, feelings of sadness, loneliness and suicide are rampant in society.”
Again, in these matters she called collaboration essential.
“Our first responders, nurses and medical personnel are often at the scene or on the forefront of mental health situations. In partnership with other experienced professionals, such as first responders, teachers, social workers, school counselors and mental health professionals, the Board of Health can feasibly assist in rolling out a comprehensive program of support and an expanded level of expertise for identification and intervention of mental health issues in children and adults, with dignity and confidentiality.”
She mentioned how children are often the most overlooked and vulnerable segment of the population as it relates to grief and mental health issues. Therefore, she pushed for more mental health counselors or social workers in school. She said the members of the school department would be “vital in identifying problems and disseminating information.”
As a member of the Board of Health, Costello wants to “delve more deeply into and assist with this complex challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.