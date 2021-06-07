WINCHESTER - The Winchester Citizens for a Better Waterfield group released some information this week in an attempt to persuade voters to vote no on June 22 during the town’s special election. They hope residents vote against the current Civico deal chosen by the Select Board and approved by Town Meeting in late April for the parcel of land known as the Waterfield lot (adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station).
This is the first in a series of what they call “in-depth analyses of the impact of the planned 60-unit real estate development.” The group also updated its website at letwinchestervoteonwaterfield.com.
Citing what they call “the big picture,” CBW members John Miller and Paul Manganaro state “neither the Select Board or town manager prepared a financial analysis of the proposed 99-year Land Development Agreement and Ground Lease for the Waterfield lot.”
They ask residents to vote no “so our elected officials can go back and negotiate a better deal for all of Winchester.”
Both Miller and Manganaro argue the deal benefits the developer at the expense of the town. They write how the developer is “not fully committed to the project for up to the next three years,” pointing to a “six month due diligence period that permits further site evaluation,” a “six month title inspection period,” “an 18-month design permitting and approval period,” and a “36-month financing period that allows the developer to terminate the agreement if financing does not close within 36 months.”
The group says this leaves time for the town to improve the deal as “the Land Development Agreement the Select Board presented to Town Meeting does not fully bind the developer.”
According to the CBW, the developer plans to spend nearly $29M on the project, broken us thusly: $500,000 from the town, $600,000 from the developer, $12.8M from the state and quasi-public entities, and $15M from a permanent loan once construction is finished.
They also outline how the developer plans to spend the money: $1M payment to the town, $21M in hard construction costs (including contingency), $3.4M in soft costs (architect, engineer, security, interest, insurance, etc.), $600,000 to capital reserves, $1.2M to developer’s overhead, and $1.2M to developer’s fees.
Miller and Manganaro argue that 99 years “is a long time” and “operating expenses could rise at the same rate as rental income,” or they could rise faster, “putting financial pressure on the developer.” Expenses could also rise slower than rental income, thus benefitting the developer.
When deciding on which proposal to ultimately go with, the town put together a best guess estimate, with low-, medium- and high-expectations to determine the possible outcomes. The low-expectation showed a negative $485M cumulative cash flow. The medium-expectation showed a positive $514M cumulative cash flow. The high-expectation showed a $2.97B cumulative cash flow (this is the most optimistic “guess” by the town).
The CBW believes the large disparity between the low-end and high-end expectations speak to the weakness of the deal suggesting there is “much more potential upside to the developer than there is to the town.” They argue any pessimistic future means the developer will bail on the deal, but an optimistic future means the developer will do well. They also argue the length of the lease benefits no one, not the town or the developer, because no one knows how much potential money is being left on the table.
“The Waterfield deal is not balanced,” Miller and Manganaro stress, because it’s “far too long” and “has very lopsided effects on the town and the developer whether things go poorly or well.” But, they state the deal works out much better for the developer if things go well (up to $64M).
Voters will make the final decision in two weeks.
