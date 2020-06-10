WINCHESTER - Town Meeting, thanks to the remote participation of its members, passed Article 6, adjusting water & sewer rates and the service fee. Members backed the plan with 116 voting in favor and 34 voting against.
The article calls for a 12 percent increase to the water & sewer rates to cover shortfalls and a lessening amount in the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund. It also raises the service charge fee, which covers staff and salary, among others, from $5 per bill to $30 per bill.
According to a presentation given by Select Board members Susan Verdicchio and Amy Shapiro, the town established the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund in 2003 and the largest assessment involves the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority at $6.3M for FY21. The fund is financed through water and sewer usage, the service charge and money from Ch. 110.
While the service charge fee and Ch. 110 remain constant, usage rates vary depending on the type of season. A rainy season leads to less water usage and a drier season leads to more water usage; therefore, the more rain that falls, the less money goes into the enterprise fund.
The town created the service fee in 2007 and never increased it beyond the original $5 per quarter or $20 per year. According to Verdicchio and Shapiro, that amount falls well below other communities.
The town increased water & sewer rates in FY20 by 3.5 percent; however, billing decreased by eight person due to a wet season. The two Select Board members said the town used the lowest amount of water in five years,
“Retained earnings are hitting dangerously low levels,” Verdicchio and Shapiro said in their presentation, adding there would be a $1.3M budget shortfall for FY21 if nothing changed.
The increases that Town Meeting approved will bring in more than $1.5M. For property owners in Tier 1, i.e. those who use the least amount of water, their bill will increase by $30.09 and for the average water user, their bill will increase by $35.86.
Had Town Meeting rejected Article 6, the two Select Board members said the alternative involved using retained earnings from the Water & Sewer Enterprise Fund and Free Cash. As of last July, the town had just over $1M in retained earnings. To close the budget shortfall would have taken all the retained earnings plus more than $200,000 in Free Cash.
“This article puts the town in a better position going forward,” they said.
The Finance Committee recommended favorable action with chair Nicole Soto noting how the retained earnings “can’t plug the (budget) gap.”
Although the Select Board backed the plan, Verdicchio admitted it wasn’t a “permanent fix” and they would need to “revisit it more often than in the past.”
Town Meeting member Tony Conte asked about a recommendation for a reduction in the event of a drought, meaning in the event residents use a lot of water. Verdicchio supported the idea, though admitting she “can’t control the weather.”
Town Meeting member Mike Galvin wondered if this increase would negate the need for a stormwater fee and also how long the increase could last. A stormwater fee could still be in the town’s future, Verdicchio answered. She wasn’t sure, though, how long the increase would last.
Town Meeting member Diab Jerius inquired about the size of the fee increase.
“I’m perplexed because I’ll pay more in fees than I do in water usage,” he exclaimed.
Verdicchio stated the town could develop a tiered service fee system for later, adding they’ll “keep an eye on it going forward.”
