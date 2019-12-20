WINCHESTER - The Lynch Elementary School has been accepted into the Mass School Building Authority (MSBA) process for renovation and rebuild.
Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools Dr. Judy Evans stated, “We are thrilled to have been invited to partner with the MSBA to build a school that is up-to-date and meets the need for additional classrooms resulting from our growing enrollment.”
The MSBA is a quasi-independent government authority created to reform the process of funding capital improvement projects in public schools. The MSBA works with local communities to create affordable, sustainable, and energy-efficient schools across Massachusetts. (https://www.massschoolbuildings.org).
Dr. Evans was able to break down some key elements in the Lynch School Project. She noted that the project will consider options for the replacement/renovation of Lynch Elementary School, which is past its expected useful life because it is not configured to meet current educational needs and is too small for the number of students.
Dr. Evans indicated that all major systems need to be updated at the Lynch School such as the roof, windows, heating/cooling, electrical and classroom configurations.
The construction process probably will not begin before 2022 mentioned Dr. Evans and before construction starts many important steps need to take place.
Dr. Evans said that when the MSBA partners with a school district “it is because the board finds the project eligible and a priority (over other submittals) based on an evaluation of specific criteria published in the Statement of Interest (SOI) process.”
In this case, the Winchester School Committee and Select Board identified three eligible criteria for consideration of SOIs submitted for the Lynch and Muraco elementary schools. These are: 1) existing enrollment/overcrowding, 2) future enrollment/overcrowding and 3) Existing Physical Plant Age/Condition. The MSBA will help the town in hiring an Owner’s Project Manager or OPM to help manage the design and construction process. Next, the OPM, with the town, hires an architect to develop design options in a feasibility study.
She further noted that “typically a feasibility study required by the MSBA includes consideration of potentially lower-cost alternatives to whole-building renovation or replacement such as redistricting, leasing another existing facility, or building on a different site.”
This study has two parts. The first part develops the Preliminary Design Program (PDP) and then moves to the Preferred Schematic Report (PSR). Then, the MSBA will review the feasibility study and decide whether to move the project to the next phase, Schematic Design. During this phase, the architect will engage the community for direct feedback regarding the school. At the end of this phase, MSBA will develop a project funding agreement and vote whether to move forward to the next phase.
The town will then vote on whether to accept the agreement through a debt exclusion. If the town accepts the agreement the project moves into Design Development, then construction documents. Finally, a contractor is chosen and the project moves into the construction phase.
She hopes for the project to be finished by August 2024.
“We are thrilled to have made it to this stage of the process,” Dr. Evans commented. “The need is clear and MSBA funding will help make this project more affordable for the town.”
She added that the Winchester community is strongly supportive of all schools and districts. The School Committee, Town Manager, and Select Board have all approved this project.
