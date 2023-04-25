WINCHESTER - Just a scrivener’s error?
That’s how Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius described Article 4 last night at spring Town Meeting. The article asked Town Meeting to correct this “scrivener’s error” by changing the minimum lot width (in feet) in the RDA district from 120 to 100 to align it with the minimum lot frontage, which is 100 feet. In every other district in town, the minimum lot frontage and width matched.
Town Meeting disagreed with Jerius’ assessment and voted against the change, rejecting the article with 82 in favor and 60 against (a two-thirds majority was needed for it to pass).
In describing the article, Jerius said it could make a rectangular lot non-conforming and a trapezoidal lot conforming. He added how it wouldn’t impact any existing lots. He also said most of the affected lots were on the west side of town.
“This has been bothering the building commissioner for a while,” the Planning Board chair acknowledged.
A couple of Town Meeting members spoke out against the article, not believing it was a scrivener’s error. Ann Sera said the article allows for trapezoidal lots, which some residents need due to the way the street curves. She added how a lot of homes built in the 1970s have 120 foot widths.
This (so-called scrivener’s error) was meant to be this way,” Sera argued.
Dorothy Simboli agreed, asking for proof of it being a scrivener’s error before she could support the motion to change it. Michelle McCarthy then asked the building commissioner how this article came about.
Building Commissioner Al Wile mentioned a home on Mayflower Road (off Ridge Street, near Winchester Country Club) that was recently knocked down. He said the dimensions of the lot would have “shoved (another home) way back from the street line compared to the other homes.”
He said it made sense to change it because other lots conform, i.e. have similar frontages and widths.
“Lots should stay the same,” Wile noted.
However, Town Meeting disagreed and did not vote to accept the change.
(0) comments
