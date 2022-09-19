WINCHESTER - They say time is money, but less time equals more money when it comes to parking spaces. To that effect, the Select Board approved changing a space in front of the Black Horse Tavern back to 15 minutes.
While it remains a public space for use by anyone, Black Horse Tavern owner Jim Covino requested the change to help his business out during the demolition and repair of the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station. His restaurant has been negatively affected by the work just about more than anyone in the downtown.
The board did offer some hesitation, as member John Fallon expressed concern about precedent. Chair Rich Mucci said the board has done this in the past, though he understands the concern some residents might have. He noted there are other 15 minute parking spots in the area.
“This request is in conjunction with the MBTA project,” he pointed out.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt felt the board could review the request seasonally, as they do with outdoor dining permits. He acknowledged patrons of the Black Horse Tavern can’t sit outside with jackhammering going on nearby.
“This seems fair for the time being,” he suggested.
Vice-chair Anthea Brady wondered if things would change in November when outdoor dining ends while member Mariano Goluboff shared concerns that a pick-up spot wouldn’t necessarily benefit other businesses the way outdoor dining does. He pointed out how people waiting for a table can walk around and patronize other businesses.
Goluboff also felt this could lead to retail businesses asking for similar spaces. He proposed the need for a more comprehensive plan, but knowing the Black Horse Tavern’s current predicament said he would support the motion for now.
Mucci similarly offered concerns, though his involved the need for enforcement. That seems to be the word of the day when it comes to parking. How do you enforce what the signs say without adding extra police to the force or taking police away from other, important duties?
Interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said this new 15 minute space is adjacent to a current 15 minute one. It’s also near a crosswalk, which people tend to park in, Bettencourt added. The solution for that problem, Goluboff said, is a raised crosswalk, something he’s pushed for whenever the opportunity presents itself.
The board also said the space comes without a sunset clause, meaning it will remain 15 minutes indefinitely (or mostly likely until the construction work on the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station finishes).
