WINCHESTER - Town Meeting overwhelmingly rejected Article 26, to spend $5.9M to repair the Carriage House (located on the Ambrose School campus) for use as the new home of the school department’s central office. This means, school administrators will remain in the Parkhurst School until town officials can agree upon a new solution.
In speaking on behalf of the motion, Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee member (and School Committee member) Chris Nixon said the central office needs a permanent home. If Town Meeting passed the article, the town would have borrowed the $6M, leaving an annual debt service of $440,000-$460,000 a year.
However, he noted positives in moving the central office out of Parkhurst and into the Carriage House: $2.3M in savings to the Lynch project by opening up Parkhurst for use as swing space and making Parkhurst available to lease by 2025, which could generate $3M-$4.2M over a five year period (and the town receiving revenue by FY27 of more than $600,000).
Nixon noted how the central office has been moved many times including into the Sanborn House in the 1970s. The Carriage House, meanwhile, was built in 1908 and last used as a pre-school in the early 2000s.
He said the town moved the central office to Parkhurst with some conditions: it wasn’t supposed to be long-term and the town pledged to look in the 2017 Master Plan for viable alternatives. Those options included moving the central office to the Lynch School, the Muraco School, the Mystic School, or the Carriage House.
The EFPBC and School Committee both discussed moving the central office into the new Lynch, but in October of last year the School Committee voted to relocate the central office to the Carriage House instead. Keeping it out of Lynch opens up valuable Lynch space, the committee said. The Massachusetts School Building Authority wouldn’t reimburse the town for costs associated with the move, anyway.
Nixon outlined several goals repairing the Carriage House would achieve, such as preserving a historic asset, opening up Parkhurst as a revenue stream and giving the central office a permanent home.
Charlie Hay, from Tappe Architects, who worked with the EFPBC, said with the new building they can open up the site for parking and roadways. He originally envisioned keeping students on site during construction, but realized that could slow the project down and cause disruption for the students.
Instead, remodeling the Carriage House made the most sense to open up Parkhurst for Lynch students. Hay said they would expand parking by 14 spaces.
“This is not a large project,” he acknowledged, pointing out it would mostly be exterior and interior work, “but it could create a welcoming place.”
Passage of the article looked in doubt when the Select Board and the Finance Committee both recommended unfavorable action. They both called Lynch the main priority with FinCom worried renovations to the Carriage House could negatively impact the Lynch timeline (any delay in opening up Parkhurst for swing space would affect the Lynch project).
Select Board Chair Rich Mucci expressed financial concerns, stating there’s no funding for the Carriage House in the budget. He felt approving this article could put the town’s Aaa bond rating in jeopardy.
He even wondered if the Carriage House was a capital priority, stating that other school buildings should come first. While he admitted the town remained in good financial shape, he also mentioned the possibility of raising the town’s Free Cash policy from 6 - 10 percent of total revenue to 8 - 12 percent.
Mucci suggested the town might need nearly $2.5M in Free Cash to balance next year’s budget (based on current projections). He also pointed to other capital needs, like McCall School repairs, Lincoln School repairs, the HVAC unit at Town Hall, library window replacement, and the replacement of the DPW building.
The chair proposed alternative solutions such as leasing a Cummings property for $22/square foot, an override, using modular classrooms from the Ambrose School, using money from a potential Parkhurst School sale or rental or moving students to the Muraco or Mystic school.
“Vote yes at your own risk,” Mucci advised Town Meeting.
FinCom expressed financial concerns, as well, such as $6M equating to approximately four percent of the budget and the possibility of a downgraded bond rating (and the higher interest rates that go with it).
Megan Blackwell, Chair of the Finance Committee, mentioned uncertainties like the cost to transport students to the Parkhurst, the timing of the project and the true potential for revenue. She also discussed alternatives like moving the administrative office to modulars, renting commercial space, renting space at St. Mary’s, using the Mystic School, working from home, or some combination thereof.
Most residents spoke against the article. Brian Vernaglia called it a “false option” to suggest the central office had to relocate to the Carriage House or remain in the Parkhurst School. In fact, he said these were the two most expensive options. He asked why the EFPBC didn’t look more closely at other alternatives.
Nixon, in defense of the article, said, while it’s not the EFPBC’s job to move the administrative offices, they did look at other options including renting office space in town or in other, local communities like Woburn, Stoneham or Burlington. The EFPBC was told to budget for $33/square foot, which, in total, added up to $650,000 for the two years they would need to rent the space.
He added, if they could find a space for $22/square foot, like Mucci mentioned, “that would be terrific.” However, if they had to spend that $650,000, Nixon said it would likely come from the education budget.
He reiterated that interest in Parkhurst exists and the town could get upwards of $12.6M if they sold it. He also said it wouldn’t be needed for swing space again until 2030 (the possible date for a new or renovated Muraco School). This means, if the town made the necessary repairs, they could rent it out for a few years after the Lynch project finishes and before any Muraco project begins.
Town Meeting member Stephen McCabe wondered where the town’s priorities lie. When he suggested moving the central office to Lynch during construction, Nixon admitted the EFPBC never looked into that, mostly because contractors prefer everyone be off site during construction.
When asked by Town Meeting member Dorothy Simboli about a 2013 RFP that looked into other uses for the Carriage House, Nixon said it wasn’t an RFP; rather, it was a subcommittee formed to gauge what interest existed in the Carriage House. They found some from WinCAM, Woburn pre-school and the Winchester Historical Society. He said the town reviewed those proposals.
In the end, the town kept the Carriage House because as Nixon noted, “once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.”
Town Meeting member Carol Savage called the Parkhurst School a “huge asset” and asked how hard the town studied renting it out. She said the town should bundle the cost to fix up the Carriage House with the Lynch project, even without any additional reimbursement from the MSBA. She also inquired about the EFPBC’s confidence in the $6M price tag to repair the Carriage House.
Mucci, speaking to the town’s rental analysis, said it would first need to see what capital improvements are needed for the building. He said they would be significant. He did mention the possibility of bundling the Carriage House with the Lynch project in an override vote as an option.
Nixon, speaking to the $6M price tag, said the town updated that estimate in March. As for renting the space, he noted how SEEM Collaborative, of which Winchester is a member, is looking for space. He felt the town could rent the building for $20-$30 per square foot.
When it came time to vote, only 25 members favored passing the article and it failed.
