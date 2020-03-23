One of the first women elected to the School Committee, Ann Winsor (standing, center) was also matriarch of a family of educators, including daughters Annie, Elizabeth, and Mary (front, left) and son Fred (top, right) who each founded or co-founded a school. Dr. Frederick Winsor also served on the School Committee. Daughter Jane (to his left) founded the Boston Toy Theater and served on the Board of Advisors for the Women’s Educational and Industrial Union. This photograph, taken about 1888, was included in the first volume of the History of Winchester.