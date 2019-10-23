WINCHESTER - Jenn Goldson, AICP, from JM Goldson LLC, presented an update to the Winchester Master Plan to the Planning Board this week. In it, she descried an overview of the project purpose, some key concepts (vision, goals and strategies), the project scope and schedule, results of Phase II, and a preview of Phase III (how Winchester achieves its vision and goals). There will also be a public forum on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Why a Master Plan? Goldson said it’s to understand the community’s issues, assets and opportunities, think long-range (10-20 years), help the community get on the same page about what they want for the future, be proactive rather than reactive, help local officials prioritize actions, and shape the community’s physical evolution.
Goldson asked the question, how do town policies shape the future of the community? How do these policies best prioritize town funds? How do they best make use of town property? How do they best make use of town officials’ time and effort? How do they best make use of new/amended regulations?
She talked about the fiscal impacts of land use, which is important for a community without a lot of open space, but with a great need for housing, especially affordable housing. Goldson said land use directly influences the financial health of the community. New developments contribute to local property tax revenues and service costs.
Of course, land use affects everything from housing, to open space recreation and natural resources to transportation and circulation, and even to cultural and historic resources. But, as Goldson noted, everything tends to have an impact on everything else, i.e. housing affects transportation and economic development, which in turn affects housing and community services and facilities.
“Making informed decisions about growth and development is not easy,” she noted. “Decisions that affect one aspect of the system can ripple and influence the whole system.”
Goldson shared an analysis of the existing conditions in town and ways it can get where it wants to go. She talked about vision, which is an aspirational view of what you want the community to be like in the future; goals, which are components of the vision - conditions that you are aiming for; and strategies, how you will achieve those goals.
She asked what’s important to residents about their community: history, beauty, tradition, continuity, sustainability, identity, change, and progress. She said planning is about striking a balance and residents must chooser the best balance.
One problem Winchester may encounter is trying to do too much at once, especially as it hasn’t updated its Master Plan in more than 50 years. Goldson called that attempt a major failure of many Master Plans. To avoid that, she recommended setting clear and realistic priorities and creating accountability. She also added to measure progress.
With Phases I and II down, Goldson will next be on to Phase III - How should Winchester achieve its vision and goals and Phase IV - plan adoption and finalization. Phase III begins now through the end of the year and Phase IV starts in January and February of 2020.
As part of Phase II, Goldson held a public forum back in February of this year where she discovered residents’ main concerns which included preserving the downtown, diversity, housing, affordability, variety, walkability, and green space. 324 participated at in-person events and 354 responded via survey.
She found out community members envision that in 2030 Winchester is a civically-engaged, close-knit community that is welcoming and inclusive with a representative leadership and town government. The community balances new growth with its historic charms and maintains high-quality town service in a fiscally-responsible way. The top goals ranked were:
1. Maintain Winchester’s investment in its teachers, school facilities and students to offer a high-quality and well-rounded K-12 public education in and out of the classrooms.
2. Preserve and improve Winchester’s existing open space, street trees and water quality.
3. Support the continued success of existing businesses and seek opportunities for new businesses in Winchester.
4. Improve walking and biking safety around Winchester’s schools, to promote healthy transportation options for youth and to alleviate traffic congestion during peak pick-up and drop-off times.
5. Encourage more commercial, mixed-use and compact development in areas that support economic vibrancy including in downtown and along the North Main Street and Cambridge Street corridors.
6. Integrate green energy and sustainability initiatives within town structures, new development and other infrastructure.
7. Maintain the town’s visual beauty and historic neighborhoods, structures and architecture through stronger local protections.
8. Work closely with the MBTA to improve public transportation service and encourage more commuter ridership, alleviate parking concerns and reduce single vehicle occupancy commuters.
9. Provide town services in a streamlined, equitable and proactive manner by effectively managing and maintaining town-owned facilities and implementing capital improvements at the optimal time in order to serve a growing and changing community.
10. Seek out and seize opportunities to leverage funding with local, regional and national partners to invest in Winchester.
Now, in Phase III, Winchester will be asked how its achieves its vision and goals. Goldson proposes working closely with community members to develop strategies to achieve the community’s vision and goals. How does the town do that? Goldson suggests regulation, physical improvements and programming and services.
