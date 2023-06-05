WINCHESTER - The Kids Pan-Mass Challenge is back for its ninth year with Ride Coordinator Robin Shevland excited for the bike-a-thon which will take place on June 10 at the Lynch Elementary School. The Kids PMC is a spoke in the wheel of the Pan-Mass Challenge’s yearly fundraising campaign, which features mini bike-a-thons throughout southern New England that involve children in the PMC mission by providing them with the opportunity to fight cancer just like adults.
This year the PMC will host 18-20 PMC Kids Races for 2,500 young cyclists to raise critical funds in support of the PMC’s $70 million fundraising goal for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 100 percent of which will directly support cancer research at the institute.
For Shevland, the PMC has become a family affair as she is a dedicated PMC rider herself. Her youngest daughter is a PMC Kids Ride cyclist, and her oldest daughter a volunteer. Her family knows all too well how much cancer impacts a family as Robin’s husband, Jason, is a cancer survivor himself and received two stem cell transplants at Dana-Farber.
Shevland’s daughter Alex is gearing up for another PMC Kids Ride on June 10 and last year Alex raised almost $5,000 with her dad in mind and is looking forward to this year’s ride once again.
Shevland stated that she founded the ride nine years ago as a distraction for herself and her then young girls as her husband was going through grueling cancer treatments at Dana Farber. Today, she is co-coordinator with Courtney Peters. As coordinators the two oversee fundraising, ride day logistics, volunteers, and relationships with local businesses that they partner with throughout the year.
For their ninth year of the ride they plan to continue to grow the excitement for the kids with many fun stations to take a break at, including making cards for Jimmy Fund patients, decorating helmets and bikes, a bike wash station, sensory tables, water misting tunnel and more!
The ride is a half-mile loop in the neighborhood adjacent to the Lynch Elementary School. Riders are encouraged to complete the loop for more miles to fill up their punch card. Riders can do one lap or 20. There is also a smaller loop in front of Lynch for less experienced riders. The ride is for children aged 3-13 with some level of biking.
She noted that both her children and Peters’ children have been riders from the inception. Once they aged out, they volunteer at the ride, aside from Alex who is riding again this year.
There is a $20 registration fee and a $40 fundraising minimum. She said that they are hoping to get over 100 riders this year. The kids love the attention from older kids and adults cheering them on. They love the raffle prizes and trying to win them. They have a sense of pride for giving back and riding for loved ones who are fighting cancer or have lost their battles.
The energy on the day of the ride is infectious, noted Shevland. She commented that kids are happy, proud and excited about the good that they are doing while having fun.
“Watching them peddle around the course route fills me up with happiness!” Shevland noted.
There are many repeat riders, stated Shevland, and once they age out of riding, they then volunteer for the ride.
“Once you ride, you remember it and look forward to doing it again next year,” she said.
The community can get involved by registering their children to ride. Shevland noted that they can also spread the word to neighbors and friends and remind them they are doing this all to raise money for Dana Farber/Jimmy Fund. You can follow them on Instagram @pmckidswinchester and Facebook PMC Kids Winchester to help them spread the word.
They are always looking to partner with new local businesses to sponsor the ride. Please visit their website kids.pmc.org/Winchester to donate!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.