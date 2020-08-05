Before Woburn’s massive Vale project gets underway, Winchester hopes to have a seat at the table, so to speak, as it has concerns with the project’s possible impacts to stormwater and local wildlife. Residents of Sunset Road (shown with Woburn, and the proposed Vale project, to the left, and Winchester to the right) are particularly concerned with those issues, plus the possibility the developer uses their street for acces to the site. The project consists of 77 acres at the former Atlantic Gelatin factory.