WINCHESTER - Mario Covino, through his attorney Paul Haverty, announced he needed to make a change to his proposed project at 87-89 Cross St. Originally, he planned to set up nine affordable housing units for rent that would have allowed the town to count all nine units toward its Subsidized Housing Index (as two would have been affordable to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income, thus allowing all nine to count due to it being a rental project).
Unfortunately, for the town, Haverty asked the Select Board to sign off on a new application as Covino plans to change the status of the project from rental to home ownership due to increased financing costs. This means two things: one, he will need to reduce the number of units to eight, and two, because it’s not a rental project, only the actual affordable units will count toward the town’s SHI.
In this case, that means only two units will count (and they will be affordable to those making 80 percent of the AMI and not 50 percent as Covino originally planned).
“This is an ideal project for us and I hope it moves through the process efficiently,” Select Board Michael Bettencourt said back in February.
With the proposed change, it no longer appears ideal for the town or potential homeowners. If it goes through, Winchester will lose seven affordable units toward its SHI. The project itself also becomes more expensive for residents, with the AMI increasing to 80 percent for the two actually affordable housing units.
Haverty called the changes “more economically feasible” for his client. He also noted one less unit means more available parking.
The board did not love Covino’s proposal, with chair Rich Mucci calling it a “bait-and-switch” and Bettencourt acknowledging his “disappoint(ment) with the change,” adding how Town Meeting wanted more affordable housing and credit to the town’s SHI.
“This felt like a good partnership,” he said, before asking if Covino could make one of the units for sale and keep the rest as rental.
Haverty said that’s not an option, plus he noted how the project would have to be all rental for all the units to count toward the town’s SHI. Bettencourt then wondered if Covino could lower the 80 percent AMI to 30.
“We’re happy to figure out ways to help the town and still be economically viable,” the attorney remarked.
Vice-chair Anthea Brady pointed out how only having two units count toward the town’s SHI doesn’t really help. She added how it would be important to meet with the Housing Partnership Board. Haverty said they received comments from that board.
When Town Manager Beth Rudolph asked about the next steps, Haverty said the board’s only requirement involved signing off on the new application, something he admitted he didn’t expect the board to do that night.
