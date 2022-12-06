WINCHESTER - And then there were three.
In the search for a permanent town manager, the Select Board will interview three candidates tomorrow starting at 6 p.m. Residents can watch the proceedings live on WinCAM. Those three candidates are current interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph, Cohasset Town Manager Chris Senior and Littleton Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi. A fourth candidate dropped out of the race.
John Petrin and Ray Santilli of Community Paradigm, the company hired to facilitate the search, along with screening committee chair Enzo Rascionato, joined the board this week to outline the process and the next steps. Petrin called the committee great, saying they offered valuable insight and participated in in-depth discussions.
In total, the town received 22 applicants, all of which the screening committee saw. Seven of the applicants were highlighted and six received interviews. The committee selected four (including Rudolph whom the committee chose not to interview) to move on to the final stage of the process; however, one candidate withdrew.
Community Paradigm next did background checks on two of the candidates (minus Rudolph, as they did not think it was necessary as she’s been working for the town for nearly two decades). They interviewed five people for each candidate.
“Both candidates have solid reputations,” Petrin said, admitting that he and Santilli knew both candidates fairly well.
Rascionato said his committee spent approximately an hour or more with each candidate with Community Paradigm facilitating the discussion. Previously, the Select Board debated as to how they should tackle the interviews; whether or not they wanted to ask the questions or have Community Paradigm do it. Rascionato said Community Paradigm asked the questions and it worked out well, as it gave the committee time to really listen to each answer.
“All (the candidates) were extremely qualified,” Rascionato, who also serves on the Finance Committee, said.
Petrin also thanked the Select Board’s Administrative Assistant Patricia Mihelich for her assistance.
The board plans to interview all three candidates this Wednesday at 6 p.m. for one hour each. Both the chair, Rich Mucci, and vice-chair, Anthea Brady, worked with Community Paradigm on the questions. Community Paradigm will ask the questions and the board is free to follow-up with any additional questions.
“We’re just here to assist you,” Petrin stressed several times during the meeting.
Next Monday, the board plans to deliberate and vote on which candidate to select as the permanent town manager (barring contract negotiations).
When asked by Select Board member John Fallon if other town’s weighted different categories, Petrin said no, as everyone sees things differently. Santilli added how each board member should have their own emphasis.
Fallon also asked if an hour per interview would be enough time and Petrin said it typically is.
The board also previously discussed the possibility of a second round of interviews or some other way to vet the candidates. Petrin mentioned holding a meet & greet with the candidates prior to the board’s vote on Monday or having Community Paradigm set up phone interviews. He also noted three-quarters of most communities are ready to make the decision right away.
With the process nearing its conclusion, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt thanked the committee and extended his appreciation for their hard work. Now the ball is in the hands of the Select Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.