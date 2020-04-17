WINCHESTER - The Select Board this week designated $10,000 from the Asa Fletcher Fund for use in coronavirus relief efforts for Winchester residents through United Way’s “Give Where You Live” program.
The Asa Fletcher Fund was created for “the poor of Winchester,” and the board in recent years has spent more time deciding how and when to use the funds. This week, Town Manager Lisa Wong said those funds could be used for coronavirus relief efforts.
Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt encouraged his board members to “move forward with a donation (from the fund) now,” adding that’s it’s “very much needed.”
He also pushed for the board to designate the money that night, noting they didn’t have to turn it over to the United Way right away.
Wong recommended an amount between $10,000-$25,000, admitting it’s “hard to tell how much is really needed.”
Bettencourt proposed $10,000, acknowledging the Fletcher Fund tends to be a “last ditch effort.”
With residents out of work due to COVID-19 and bills still due (even though some companies, landlords and the town itself have pushed back due dates, residents still need to pay rent, taxes and bills eventually), every little bit helps. Residents can visit https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/ for more information.
