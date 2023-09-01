Celebrating long-time Winchester resident and former Boston Bruin Ed Sandford’s 95th birthday are (l-r, standing) Jay O’Leary, Mike Hogan, Bernie Sandford, Al Centracchio, Karen Wonoski, Frank Simonetti, Donna Sandford, Mike Sandford, Mark Willard, Maria Simonetti, Mike Foley, Lou DelGaudio and (l-r, seated) Craig Michaud, Ed Sandford, Woburn residents Nancy Carter and John Carter, and Al Ruelle. O’Leary, Hogan, Centracchio, DelGaudio, and Ruelle are all NHL off ice officials. Foley is the assistant director of alumni hockey operations. Willard is the alumni PR and video director. Sandford played eight seasons with the Bruins.