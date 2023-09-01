WOBURN/WINCHESTER - Once a Bruin always a Boston Bruin.
So when Ed Sandford, a long-time Winchester resident, turned 95 it was no surprise at the outpouring of support and well wishes from Bruins past.
The birthday celebration was held at Country Club Heights off Cambridge Road in Woburn but Sandford since the 1950s called Winchester home after being take in by the Boston Bruins.
People like Bobby Orr, Brad Park, Cam Neeley and Ray Bourque were among those calling in to wish him a happy birthday.
Many members of the Boston Bruins Alumni Association were in attendance at the birthday celebration at Country Club Heights.
They included Woburn’s John Carter, Bobby Sweeney, Don Marcott and Bob Beers.
Sandford played eight seasons for the Bruins before being traded to Detroit and then Chicago.
In total he played 503 games finishing out with 106 goals and 145 assists while also recording some 355 penalty minutes.
According to his son Michael, Ed was not one to talk about himself much.
In fact, Michael said he had to hear from fellow Winchester Country Club members that his father had three holes in one there.
Even raking up a senior title at the club along the way.
Michael said his father, Ed, stepped in to assist a floundering Winchester Youth Hockey program in the 1970s and was very happy to see a good number of these youngster win a state title in high school hockey.
In addition to his hockey career, Michael noted his father worked for 40 years for the H.C. Wainwright and Company working his way up to Vice President of the firm by the time he was age 86.
