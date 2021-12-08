WINCHESTER - Down one member, the Board of Health held a joint session with the Select Board this week to fill the empty seat. With three very capable candidates, the two boards ultimately chose Jennifer Infurna, 3-2, over Ruth Trimarchi and Shannon Reynolds (with Trimarchi receiving the other two votes).
Infurna will have little time to get adjusted, as her seat is up for reelection in the spring.
Jennifer Infurna
For the past two years, Infurna, a 15-year resident, worked as a health care management consultant with Mass General Brigham. Prior to that, she spent three years with Partners HealthCare System in Charlestown as a contract manager responsible for developing and implementing an overall strategy for managed care contracts with payers on behalf of Partners HealthCare System providers.
For two years, Infurna worked for the federal government in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services office in Boston as a Regional Outreach Specialist in the Office of the Regional Director, Intergovernmental and External Affairs. Here, she was responsible for conducting outreach and education to both governmental and non-governmental stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in the New England states.
From 2007-2010, Infurna worked at Partners HealthCare System in Boson as a director, PHS Management Systems and Analysis responsible for providing operational and management support to Partners Chief Operating Officer and as needed support to the Chief Executive Officer.
From 2005-2007, Infurna worked with the Joint Committee on Public Health in the MA House of Representatives as a research director wth the committee and its chair Peter Koutoujian. Before that, she spent time with the MA Department of Public Health, State Laboratory Institute in Jamaica Plain where she was awarded a competitive one-year Engineering Infectious Disease Laboratory Fellowship grant provided by the Association of Public Health Laboratories, the CDC and the National Center for Infectious Disease.
Infurna graduated from Boston University School of Public Health with a Master of Public Health with dual concentrations in Health Policy & Management and Health Law. She also graduated from Colgate University with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Molecular Neuroscience.
With all that, Infurna has been published several times including in the Journal of Infectious Disease on multiple occasions.
Shannon Reynolds
Reynolds graduated from Syracuse with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, from Boston University School of Medicine with a Masters of Art in Graduate Medical Science and from Tufts University School of Medicine as a medical doctor.
In 2007, Reynolds started her pediatric residency at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. In 2012, she worked as a staff physician at Northeastern University Health and Counseling Services. Reynolds currently works as a physician in the Department of Newborn Medicine at Mount Auburn Hospital.
She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the National Board of Medical Examiners.
Reynolds’ community activities include spending five years on the board of the Family Action Network in Winchester and serving on the Winchester Schools Health Expert Advisory Panel for COVID-19 last year.
Reynolds also has years of research experience as a clinical research coordinator with the bone marrow transplant program at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and as a research assistant with the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Besides research, Reynolds has several years of teaching experience, as a student facilitator at Tufts University and as a tutor for SAT math and MCAT biology with the Princeton Review. She also spent time in Nicaragua in an international medicine rotation with Bridges to Community.
Finally, Reynolds gave several presentations from 2009-2011 to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Harvard Medical Genetics Training Program.
Ruth Trimarchi
Trimarchi spends much of her time in Winchester working on various boards and committees including the Climate Action Advisory Committee and the Climate Action Plan Committee. She is also a Town Meeting member.
Trimarchi graduated from Vassar College with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and from Mass Amherst with a Master of Education. She has extensive research experience in molecular biology with Harvard University Biolabs, the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology in Belgium and New England Biolabs in Beverly.
Trimarchi spent time working as a science teacher.
Her town activities include working with the Board of Health and health director on a “Heat Statement” that received unanimous approval from the Select Board. The statement now informs town work. She also helped put a member of the Board of Health on the Sustainability Director Screening Committee.
Before the voting began, Select Board Chair Susan Verdicchio abstained. She said, if needed, she could act as a tie-breaker. Her vote was not needed, as Infurna received the support of Board of Health member Maureen Pimentel and Select Board members Michael Bettencourt and Rich Mucci. Trimarchi received the support of Board of Health member Catherine Donaghey and Select Board member Mariano Goluboff.
After all three candidates gave opening remarks, Donaghey asked each how they would use their experience to best serve the Board of Health. Reynolds talked about her work with COVID patients as a pediatrician. Trimarchi spoke about her science and environmental background. Infurna mentioned her strong analytical skills she would use to work with key stakeholders.
Pimentel then asked, besides COVID, what other initiatives would each candidate work toward. Each candidate mentioned mental health.
Infurna talked about mental health in children and seniors, pointing out anxiety and depression specifically. She said she believed federal funding is on the way to help communities deal with mental health issues.
Reynolds echoed many of Infurna’s comments, but tailored her remarks to children. She said communities need to reach out to children and make them feel safe.
Trimarchi brought up climate change and its impact on public health. She mentioned the Heat Statement the Select Board approved, calling heat a “big issue.” She also mentioned vector-borne illnesses as a threat, as well.
In the end, the board chose Infurna for, among other things, her policy background. As Mucci noted, the town was in a “unique” situation having to appoint someone to serve for just a couple of months until the next town election in March.
